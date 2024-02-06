Cindy Crawford’s Favorite Mascara for Fuller & Longer Lashes is Less Than $10

Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Mascara stands as a pivotal element in your makeup ritual, not only enhancing and defining your lashes, but also infusing drama, intensity, and a framing allure to your face, among many other transformative effects. Cindy Crawford likes to keep it simple — her favorite mascara is the Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara, which is less than $10. So, loving your makeup routine doesn’t necessarily have to come with a hefty price tag.

Shop the Maybelline Lash Stiletto Ultimate Length Waterproof Mascara for $9.48 on Amazon today!

“Then to finish the eye, it’s called Lash Stiletto,” Cindy said in a Vogue YouTube video. “What I like about this mascara is the brush.” This mascara effortlessly achieves lashes that appear 70% longer in just one stroke. The unique ‘grip and extend’ brush intricately captures and coats each lash from every angle, ensuring a remarkable and precise application. Enriched with pro-vitamin B-5, this formula not only conditions and smoothens your lashes but also imparts an exceptional shine for a truly glamorous finish.

Cindy isn’t the only fan of this mascara — there are over 3,000 reviews on Amazon to prove it. “This is my go-to beauty secret for the past 4 years. No other mascara compares – it effortlessly delivers clump-free, longer lashes, providing a clean and stunning look every day. A must-have for anyone seeking the perfect mascara experience,” a customer shared. Another said, “The best one I’ll always recommend to anyone. It makes my lashes so long and they hold the curl shape when I put mascara on. The formula is not clumpy and I can put another layer without it getting messing nor clumpy. It also separates my lashes.”