Cindy Crawford Keeps Her Youthful Look With This Serum

Cindy Crawford is an absolute icon — who has been in the modeling industry for decades, yet still has that youthful glow we all crave. Cindy created her skincare brand Meaningful Beauty in 2004 with world-renowned aesthetic specialist Dr. Jean-Lous Sebagh and has continued to give women positive results since then. After she discovered the use of super antioxidants from a rare melon in the South of France and saw instant results, she knew she wanted to develop skincare infused with the ingredient accessible to everyone. One of Cindy’s favorite products is the Youth Activating Melon Serum, which promises to combat anti-aging.

“I love our Melon serum from Meaningful Beauty and this really is like a collagen booster,” Cindy told Vogue. “It’s not greasy at all and goes right into the skin.” The unique melon leaf stem cell technology is infused in the serum, which visibly plumps and firms your skin. You’ll see visible results — your skin will look and feel so much younger. The brand even calls the serum the “crown jewel of the Meaningful Beauty collection.”

The melon super antioxidants are exclusive to Meaningful Beauty — which means you can’t get them anywhere else. This key ingredient will create younger-looking skin, increase elasticity, and even out your skin tone — leaving you with a radiant glow and will also minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Hyaluronic acid is also infused into the serum to ensure your skin stays hydrated and smooth. With almost 3,000 reviews on Amazon — customers are also loving the serum. “I’m so happy I got it, I’ve only used it a few nights and I can feel the difference already. It’s 100% worth it! Everyone needs to try the serum,” a reviewer shared.