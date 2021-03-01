5 Sexy Cutout Swimsuits Under $100 To Rock This Summer Just Like Ciara

Summer is around the corner & Ciara gave us major inspiration when she rocked a sexy blue one-piece swimsuit & you can shop similar styles under $100 right here!

Believe it or not, summer is almost here and if you’re looking for new swimsuits, look no further, because Ciara rocked a stunning blue cutout one-piece swimsuit. Luckily, we rounded up a bunch of super stylish swimsuits that are just as fabulous as Ciara’s and cost less than half the price. From cutouts to halternecks, you can’t go wrong with our top picks and you can shop them all below.

1. Aqua Eve Sexy One Piece Swimsuit

This plunging V-neck swimsuit with a halter neckline is super sexy and is available in a whopping 26 different colors and patterns. As if it could get any sexier, the bottom half of the swimsuit is completely cutout and has strappy bands around the hips and thighs. $27, amazon.com



2. Eomenie Monokini Swimsuit

We are loving this swimsuit which comes in eight different colors and has a halter neckline for maximum support. Down the entire front is a plunging cutout with a little clasp at the chest to keep the suit together. The suit is completely cutout on the sides and has two ties on the sides to add pizazz. There’s a reason why over 1,900 people gave this bathing suit positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. $30, amazon.com

3. AMI Clubwear Royal Blue Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

Similar to Ciara’s bathing suit, this one-piece has a cutout down the front of the suit that shows off your abs, plus, the bralette top is scrunched in the center so you can pull it looser or tighter. It has a halterneck strap for extra support and ties on the sides of the bottom to make the sides higher or lower. Even better, it’s currently half off the retail price of $40. $16, amiclubwear.com



4. SHEKINI One Piece Swimsuits

How amazing is this one-piece swimsuit that comes in 14 different colors and patterns. The entire front of the bathing suit is cutout with crisscross straps across the chest and a tie at the bottom to pull it looser and tighter. The back of the swimsuit has a scooped back and two thick straps for support. $19, amazon.com



5. SHEIN Cut-out Plunging Tie Side One Piece Swimsuit

We’re loving this super sexy one-piece with a halter neckline and cutouts on the side. It’s plunging down the front and is connected in the center by a silver ring. The back of the swimsuit is completely open and cutout with crisscross straps that tie at the bottom of the bathing suit. $9, shein.com