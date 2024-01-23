Chrissy Teigen Says This Cleanser Is Her Only Consistent Skincare Product

Image Credit: Presley Ann Photo/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

A face cleanser is very personal and based on preference. If you have dry or acne-prone skin, we found the perfect cleanser that is Chrissy Teigen-approved. The iS CLINICAL Luxurious Warming Honey Face Cleanser has so many unique and advantageous qualities that make it a standout product. It deeply cleanses and rebalances the skin, resurfaces your skin by removing dead skin cells using natural enzymes, while providing nourishment and hydration. As you apply the cleanser, it feels satisfying and cooling and will reveal the best version of your skin.

Shop the iS CLINICAL Luxurious Warming Honey Face Cleanser for $45.60 on Amazon today!

“The IS clinical cleanser and the lotion is the only thing I use consistently and they’ve always been so good to me,” Chrissy told Harper’s Bazaar. With the pure honey, royal jelly and propolis in the cleanser, it’ll feel like a sensory experience each time you use it. It also infuses Green Tea Extract and Papaya Enzymes to exfoliate and hydrate the skin, leaving it velvety smooth after using it. The brand suggests to leave the cleanser on for 3-5 minutes before rinsing it off, so your skin is able to enjoy all the benefits of the product.

Chrissy isn’t the only one who uses this cleanser in their daily routine. “This cleanser is absolutely amazing. Perfect for my sensitive, acne-prone skin. It goes on easy and works very effectively as a mask. This cleanser is hydrating, calming and does the job without stripping my skin,” a customer on Amazon shared. Another said, “Amazing cleanser. Gentle deep cleanser that doesn’t strip away your natural barrier, but removes dirt and excess oil in one wash.”