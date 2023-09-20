Chrissy Teigen & Many Other A-Listers Use This $20 Treatment for Glowing Skin

Image Credit: Tinseltown/Shutterstock

Celebrities are just like us — they have hormonal acne, dark spots, and fine lines, along with many other skin problems that normal people deal with every day. We may not always see that side of them, but once in a while an A-lister will be vulnerable and share their struggles, along with products that have helped them through it. For example, Chrissy Teigen shared one of her secret weapons in her skincare routine — the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel.

Chrissy always has a larger-than-life glow, so she decided to bless her followers with her full skincare regimen. After detailing the cleanser, SPF, and moisturizer she uses, Chrissy shared the last finishing touch. “One of my most important products, @drdennisgross alpha beta peel pads. So important for on and around my nose and chin. You’ll notice a HUGE difference!!,” she wrote on Instagram.

The Peel Pads are a two-step daily treatment to ensure you are checking all the boxes on your skincare routine. The first step includes a peel that is meant to exfoliate and smooth. There is glycolic acid, lactic acid, and malic acid infused in the pad to reduce fine lines, help speed up cell turnover, and hydrate and even your skin tone. Once you wait two minutes after applying, it’s time to go in with Step 2, which is the anti-aging neutralizer. This step features retinol to smooth wrinkles, resveratrol to extend the lifespan of skin cells, and green tea extract to ensure the collagen in your skin shines through.

Chrissy isn’t the only celeb who is loving this peel. Olivia Culpo, Sydney Sweeney, and Rosie Huntington-Whitely have also shared that this product is their go-to.