How To Get ‘Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause’s Tousled Curls: Exact Steps From Her Stylist Bradley Leake

Chrishell Stause was a fan-fave on ‘Selling Sunset’ & now on ‘DWTS!’ Her stylist Bradley Leake showed us how to get her exact tousled curls!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrishell Stause‘s gorgeous honey-colored hair is always perfectly styled (usually by her go-to stylist Bradley Leake!) We couldn’t help but gush over her full-bodied blowouts on Selling Sunset, or her fun, flirty looks for her Dancing With The Stars press days! Lucky for us, Chrishell’s stylist Bradley gave us step by step instructions for how to get her perfectly tousled curls that is a great look for socially distanced dates or wine with the gals!

“This look works so great for all hair types, whether you’re someone with skinny fine hair, or someone with more fuller, thicker, coarser hair, I’m going to teach you guys some great ways to use your curling iron as well as your flat iron to create a few different lived-in textures that will work for this look,” Bradley explained in an EXCLUSIVE IG Live tutorial with HL.

First, if you have shorter hair, Bradley recommended using Hidden Crown Clip-In Hair Extensions for added volume and length. The stylist then introduced the first of two curl techniques used to create this look, once the hair is sectioned off. “Working on the bottom layer of hair and starting with your flat iron, you’re going to start by taking a two inch section and create bends with the iron,” he explained. “Keep a loose hand so you don’t clamp too tight. So, right as you’re about to take the iron out of the bend, open the iron first then take it out.”

Bradley added that you can start each piece in different directions to help create that lived-in look. Once the bottom layer is completed, it’s time to move to the top of the hair and use the curling iron for an alternative curling technique. “If you can, we’re going to take pretty big sections, because we want this to feel very soft lived in,” he instructed. “We’re going to bring the iron in and lift the hair over it and hold for 1, 2, 3, and then pull the iron off. Once we have a dent there, we’re going to flip our iron and go in again in the next section, and create those bends again.”

If you are struggling with the curling iron technique, it’s fine to stick with the flat iron and just change directions so no two pieces of hair are the same. A little tip Bradley offered was to use one hand to grip the straightener and the other to guide the tip as it works its way down the hair. The biggest thing is to make sure your hair isn’t fully “curled” but more so “bent” for the “tousled” style.

“Once we’re all done, we’re going to come through with a little bit of that Color Wow Texture Spray and it’s going to kind of give you that umph!” Bradley said. “The whole point is to have a little bit of these different textures and patterns going on that are creating a lot of interior movement and volume through the hair.” He finished it off with Color Wow Mist-ical Shine Spray, which he says is “super lightweight and will make your hair “insanely shiny!”

For the entire step-by-step, watch Bradley’s IG Live on the HollywoodLife Instagram!