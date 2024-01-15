Chelsea Handler’s Full Skincare Routine for Glowing Skin at the Critics’ Choice Awards

Image Credit: ALLISON DINNER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Last night, Chelsea Handler killed it as the host of the 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, providing plenty of laughs in her opening monologue. Not only did she wow the crowd with her comedy, but she looked as gorgeous as ever in her elegant yet sexy dress and dramatic blowout. Her skin was glowing and we got all the details on the products she used to prep her skin. Celebrity makeup artist Jamie Greenberg shared that she used the VITAL C Hydrating Facial Cleanser, the I MASK, VITAL C hydrating anti-aging serum, ITAL C hydrating eye recovery gel, and the VITAL C hydrating intense moisturizer on Chelsea before starting her makeup.

“I started with the VITAL C hydrating facial cleanser,” Jamie shared. This cleanser is creamy and moisturizing and ensures to remove all makeup, oil, and dirt from your skin after the day. The natural orange peel infused in the formula provides antioxidants and a fresh scent — so it brightens, soothes, and reduces irritation.

Shop the VITAL C Hydrating Facial Cleanser for $39 on Amazon today!

After the cleanser, Jamie used the I MASK, which she called “a hydrating hydrogel sheet mask.” This mask tightened and firmed your skin, creating a smooth and ageless appearance. The blue shimmery mask will balance your skin’s texture and pigmentation. Even better, it’s currently on sale for 20% off!

Shop the I MASK for $51.20 on Amazon today!

“Next I applied the VITAL C hydrating anti-aging serum. Then, I massaged the VITAL C hydrating eye recovery gel in my under-eye area. I let that sit for 5 minutes,” Jamie shared. This serum uses a multi-vitamin C complex to brighten, tighten, and smooth the skin, hyaluronic acid to plump and moisturize, along an antioxidant blend to defend your skin against environmental damage. After using the product, you’ll be able to see a visible difference in your skin and Chelsea’s glowing red carpet look is the ultimate proof. As for the eye gel, it provides a cooling sensation that will firm and moisturize your under eyes, as well as diminish puffiness and dark circles.

Shop the VITAL C hydrating anti-aging serum for $83.60 and the VITAL C hydrating eye recovery gel for $57 on Amazon today!

“This skincare routine leaves the skin hydrated and bright! It’s a gorgeous instant fix and wake up to the skin,” Jamie lastly shared. If you want a red carpet glow just like Chelsea, these products will get you on your way to the perfect skincare routine.