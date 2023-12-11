Channel Miley Cyrus’ All-Black Ensemble & Purchase a Similar Bralette

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Miley Cyrus always looks chic and the same holds true with her recent all-black look. “I’ve been living at the Chateau 🖤,” she wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos in a black dress with a lace center, a black bralette, black sunglasses, and her hair pulled back into a bun. If you want to replicate Miley’s hot outfit and don’t know where to start, we found a similar bralette that she wore, the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Bra, which will add a sexy element to any outfit you choose to pair it with.

Shop the Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Bra for $59.95 on Amazon today!

Miley loves a good bralette — we’ve seen her in several looks rocking one on its own or as an accessory to her outfit. You can use Miley as inspiration with this bra or just leave it underneath whatever you want to wear — it’s so versatile! The Victoria’s Secret Dream Angels Bra is so comfortable, supportive, and flattering for any size. It’s designed to make you look and feel sexy whenever you wear it — whether it’s for every day or just a special occasion. The straps are fully adjustable and the underwire cups have just the right amount of support.

“This bra is so sexy and cute! I love the lace and how it fits so perfectly,” one customer on Amazon shared. Another said, “I have been looking for a bra that fits and is comfortable, and VS Smooth with Lace Push Up Bra is perfect. I measured myself before buying, and this bra fits PERFECTLY. It’s the quality I expect from VS. I appreciate that it’s made with recycled material, and I honestly may be another one in a different color.”