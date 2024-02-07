This Cleansing Balm is a Part of Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Essential Products

Image Credit: Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Makeup wipes are out and cleansing balms are in for many reasons, and Catherine Zeta Jones‘ shared her go-to product to remove makeup — the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm. This product is gentle on the skin, hydrating, provides a thorough cleanse with beneficial results and is suitable for sensitive skin. Opposed to makeup wipes that can cause irritation and dryness, which are not as effective and create environmental waste. Now’s the time to toss the traditional makeup wipe for the Elemis Cleansing Balm — you won’t regret it.

Catherine gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek into her bathroom cabinet — which included lots of skincare goodies. “My face and body essentials,” she captioned her post. This cleansing balm is the perfect treat as the first step in your skincare routine. The rich balm melts seamlessly into your skin and transforms into a soothing oil once you start massaging it into your skin. After you massage the product into your skin, you add water — and the product transforms again into a hydrating milk. This process ensures all the makeup, dirt, and oil from the day are removed swiftly yet gently.

As for ingredients, the cleansing balm is infused with a trio of plant oils, including Elderberry, Starflower oil, and Elemis superhero algae to provide a soft and hydrating surface. There’s also lavender, chamomile, and eucalyptus, which provide a delicious scent to provide a spa-like experience. There are close to 14,000 reviews on Amazon for this product, so we know you won’t regret purchasing it. “This cleanser smells and feels amazing, and it doesn’t irritate my sensitive skin. You only need to use a small amount to clean your entire face,” a customer shared. “After using it, my face feels clean and soft.”