Catherine Zeta-Jones Loves This Mascara for Voluminous Lashes & It’s Less Than $8

Image Credit: Niviere David/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Finding a good mascara could be tricky — you want to make sure it doesn’t clump, will last all day, and won’t smudge. Well, we found the perfect mascara for you if you’re in the market — the WUNDERBROW Makeup Lash Extension Stain Mascara, which is in collaboration with Catherine Zeta-Jones. “I’ve found a great formula that was just kind of mine and what I love,” she told Glamour. This mascara isn’t like the others — it is a combination of a mascara and a lash tint.

Shop the WUNDERBROW Makeup Lash Extension Stain Mascara for $7.23 on Amazon today!

Catherine helped create the mascara herself, along with eyeliner. “My mission for #CasaZetaJones is to create a universe of products that exude the feeling of effortless elegance that surprises by being both practical and indulgent. I hope you all love them as much as I do,” Catherine wrote on her Instagram when it launched. This mascara can last for up to 3 days and is completely waterproof. If you’re looking for natural-looking lashes with extra length and volume, you can count on the Wunderbrow and it won’t smudge for up to 72 hours. For a reasonable price, you’re getting it all.

Amazon customers love the product as well. “MY LIFE SAVER! If you are looking for a mascara that doesn’t come off through anything this is it. I can swim, shower twice a day, sleep, Texas humidity all day long and this doesn’t budge,” one reviewer shared. Another customer said, “This is the best mascara I’ve used. Tt’s literally a stain for the eyelashes! It never smears or smudges like waterproof mascara tends to do.”