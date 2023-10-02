Carrie Underwood Relies on This $13 Moisturizer for Everyday Hydration

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Carrie Underwood is very relatable when it comes to skincare — when she was asked to describe her skincare routine, the country singer only used one word: “lazy.” You may see all of these complicated skincare routines and wellness practices on social media, but they can seem attainable, whether it’s due to time or cost. Well, Carrie agrees and she keeps her products to a minimum — considering she doesn’t have much time for self-care with her two sons, Isaiah, 8, and Jacob, 4. One of her favorite products is the Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream, which Carrie calls a “good moisturizer,” that gets the job done at a reasonable price.

“It’s not even expensive, but it’s easy, you can kind of find it anywhere and it does a good job,” Carrie shared with USA Today. This moisturizer is plant-rich — with olive leaf extract, squalane, and gentle chamomile flower extract — to bring you the most efficient combination of ingredients, so you’re getting all the benefits. You’ll feel ultra-hydrated and smooth without any irritation. It’s useful for normal to dry skin and with the cold months coming ahead, it’s the perfect time to snag this moisturizer. You’ll look glowy and revived, allowing for the ingredients to reveal your skin’s radiance.

Each ingredient has a special purpose — the squalane will leave your skin feeling soft and silky and it helps the moisturizer easily penetrate into the skin. As for the olive leaf extract, there are plenty of antioxidants inside that are beneficial to your skin. You’ll also get a refreshing scent —the fragrance comes from all-natural essential oils and plant extracts. Even better, it’s made with vegan-friendly ingredients.