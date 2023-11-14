Cara Delevingne Keeps This Natural Deodorant in Her Bag at All Times

Image Credit: MM/ABACA/Shutterstock

Plenty of deodorants are on the market, but most antiperspirant deodorants contain aluminum, which can be very harmful to your body. You may be looking for a natural deodorant to try, but are not sure where to start. Cara Delevingne shared her go-to natural deodorant that will work wonders and fit perfectly in her bag since she loves to take it on the go. When talking to Harper’s Bazaar UK, she displayed the Welda Refreshing Non-Aerosol Deodorant Spray as one of the items in her bag. “I really like natural deodorant. I just apply it all the time so I keep it on me all the time. It smells nice,” she said. Also, on Amazon, the deodorant comes in a pack of 2!

This deodorant smells delicious — with hints of lemon and litsea cubeba essential oils — which act perfectly together to eliminate body odor and refresh your skin. The lemon peel oil infused is directly from a lemon peel — so you’ll smell fresh and delicious all day long. No more worrying about if you’re putting harmful chemicals onto your body since this deodorant is aluminum-free, has no synthetic preservatives or fragrances, and only contains beneficial ingredients. Although it’s a convenient spray bottle, Welda stays 100% natural with its non-aerosol pump spray.

As for Amazon customers, they agree with the sentiment. “I have used this product for years. It works very well and smells great. It is important to me to have clean natural ingredients and no chemicals,” one customer shared. Another said, “Last all day, nice smell and confidence that I am not putting anything on my body that could cause damage to my body.”