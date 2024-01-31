Camila Morrone Sets Her Skin With This Powder for the Red Carpet

Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Camila Morrone turns heads on every red carpet, and her makeup artist, Mary Phillips, graciously shared all the products she used for the actress’s radiant look at the 2023 Emmys via Instagram. Notably, the NARS Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder Translucent Crystal stole the spotlight, seamlessly removing any unwanted shine to ensure a flawlessly matte finish. This product will also lock all your makeup in place, guaranteeing it won’t budge all day and all night.

NARS Light Reflecting Pressed Setting Powder Translucent Crystal for $55

Whether you’re heading to a red-carpet event like Camila or simply going out to dinner, incorporating this powder into your daily makeup routine is an absolute necessity. It’s powered by Nars’ unique Light Reflecting Complex — optimizing light reflection on your skin in the best way. You’ll glow from within without looking too shiny or oily. The product also creates a filter-like effect on your skin and eliminates the visual of fine lines, wrinkles, and pores. Carefully designed with a no-flashback formula, your skin will look flawless on and off the camera.

Mary Phillips may use this powder on her celebrity clients, but many Amazon customers are also avid users of the products. “It makes your skin look and feel flawless. Locks in my makeup all day and just gives it a smooth natural finish. I have had a few people say to me that they have noticed my face looks so smooth and younger looking,” an Amazon customer shared. “It is definitely worth the money. Love the sponge applicator that comes with it as well.”