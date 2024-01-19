Camila Mendes Has Used This Hair Serum Since the 5th Grade

Image Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Making sure your hair stays smooth with no frizz after styling doesn’t need to come with a hefty price tag. Camila Mendes shared on Instagram that she has been using the John Frieda Anti Frizz, Frizz Ease Original Hair Serum for as long as she could remember and it’s currently less than $10. This product will transform your hair from frizzy and untamed to soft, healthy, and styled. All you need is one drop (a dime-sized amount) for the product to work its magic — it will keep flyaways away and lock in your hairstyle. Whether it’s for a blowout, flat iron, or curling iron, the Anti-Frizz Serum will protect your hair.

Shop the John Frieda Anti Frizz, Frizz Ease Original Hair Serum for $9.99 on Amazon today!

Even better, the product is currently 17% off! “I’ve been using their Frizz Ease Extra Strength Hair Serum since I was in fifth grade,” Camila shared on Instagram. Not only will the serum eliminate frizz, but it’ll also help protect against heat damage and repel humidity. As for ingredients, there are argan, coconut, and moringa oils, ensuring your hair is extra soft and silky.

Camila isn’t their only loyal customer — there are almost 4,000 reviews on Amazon to prove it. “This product works so well!!! My hair is naturally very frizzy and tangled, especially with the humidity rising now that it’s almost summer… I immediately started noticing a difference from how I usually blow-dried it. My hair is still soft, silky, and straightened more than usual with no frizz! It’s holding up so well,” a customer shared.