Camila Cabello Loves This Face Mist for a Hydration Boost

Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

After cleansing your skin, you may often feel dry and unsatisfied. Camila Cabello recommends applying the OSEA Sea Vitamin Boost Hydrating Face Mist after you wash your face to prep your skin for the next step in your routine, which will add that additional hydration we are all constantly craving. Not only does this help with moisturizing your skin, but there are plenty of anti-aging benefits like reducing the look of fine lines, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone to reveal a radiant and brightened glow. There are plenty of antioxidants infused in the formula of the mist to provide everything you need for your skin to succeed.

There’s organic pomegranate extract in the facial mist, which is rich in antioxidants and acts as a superfood for your skin — it hydrates, plumps, and reduces blemishes all in one — so it’s an ingredient you don’t want to miss out on. There’s also red algae extract that will hydrate your skin to a new level and bring out a youthfulness you may have never seen before. Lastly, there’s Vitis Vinifera extract and Madder Root extract to brighten and even your skin tone. All ingredients work to help block environmental aggressors, such as air pollution and dry climates.

So, just with one spray, you’re doing more for your skin than you know. Not only does it work as a step in your skincare routine, but it works as a setting spray, prep spray, or if you’re just feeling dry throughout the day. “I use their products a lot,” Camila shared with Vogue. Osea works hard to find the best ingredients and incorporate them efficiently into their products. Once you start with Osea, you’ll never turn back!