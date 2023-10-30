Brooke Shields Uses This ‘Rich and Creamy’ Cleansing Balm to Remove Makeup

Image Credit: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Brooke Shields only needs five products on her face before bed and she raved about the cleansing balm she uses every night to remove her makeup. The True Botanicals Natural Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm effectively removes makeup and provides a clean base for the rest of your skincare process. “What I love about this balm is that it is rich and creamy, but does not leave a greasy residue,” Brooke shared with Harper’s Bazaar, as she took us through the steps of her skincare routine.

Shop the True Botanicals Natural Ginger Turmeric Cleansing Balm for $48 on Amazon today!

“I have a tendency to have more dry skin than oily skin, so that’s what I love about this cleanser is it really keeps your skin moisturized,” Brooke said about the True Botanicals Cleansing Balm. She continued: “You can see how clean it makes your face, but it doesn’t make your face feel oily and it doesn’t dry it out, which that sort of really dry feeling that I find some soaps do.” This cleansing balm combines a blend of natural-biocompatible ingredients like yucca extract, turmeric, and mango butter to remove makeup without losing moisture, while the lactic acid and azelaic acid infused in the formula bring a gentle exfoliate to your skin, providing a glowy and bright base. Even better, it smells delicious too — it’s naturally scented with ginger root, mandarin, and neroli oil, so it’s also a treat for your nose when you apply it.

Brooke gave a detailed tutorial on how she uses the cleansing balm. “I’m going to put it all over my face and my lips and my eyes. I’m not scared of it, even on my eyes,” she said and followed using a bio-friendly pad and warm water to remove the balm with her makeup. “I do the first layer of removal and you will see how it takes it off immediately,” Brooke continued, displaying the effectiveness of the balm.