Brooke Shields’ Favorite Espresso Glasses are On Sale Just in Time for the Holidays

Image Credit: George Frey/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

It can be difficult to find a reasonably priced, yet thoughtful gift, but thanks to Brooke Shields, we found the perfect present to get your coffee-loving friend, significant other, parent, or anyone else important in your life. It’s the De’Longhi DeLonghi Double Walled Thermo Espresso Glasses, which come in a set of 2 and are currently 23% off! “I absolutely love them — they keep your coffee hot but don’t burn your fingers,” Brooke told Page Six Style.

Shop the De’Longhi DeLonghi Double Walled Thermo Espresso Glasses for $19.29 on Amazon today!

We all love a yummy hot espresso, especially in the winter, but it’s difficult to find a good set of glasses that will keep your drink warm without burning your fingers. But, no worries, we got you covered and it’s a bargain! These espresso glasses are made in Italy and have a double-walled thermo to ensure your coffee stays hot — you’ll enjoy it to the max. Whether it’s for your morning wake-up or a little dessert, these glasses will make your espresso taste and look chic. If you are someone who enjoys lattes or cappuccinos more, there are also bigger glasses available on Amazon as well.

Brooke isn’t the only fan of these glasses, there are 29,051 ratings on Amazon! “These glasses are just perfect. They fit nicely side by side on my espresso maker with the dual shot filter. The larger outside ensures no heat is transferred to my hand so I can move them and pour them into a cup with no issues. Super easy to clean as well,” one customer shared. Another said, “They are a visual treat, the coffee doesn’t cool while you enjoy it at your leisure, and it’s microwaveable!” It’s the perfect holiday gift, so you better snag it before the sale ends!