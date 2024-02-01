Brie Larson’s Go-To Product for Sculpted Brows That Stay in Place

Image Credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

We found the effortless solution for achieving naturally filled and perfectly combed brows — the Glossier Brow Boy, which actress Brie Larson incorporates into her everyday routine. This brow product expertly defines, thickens, and sculpts your brows, harmonizing them with your facial features to seamlessly tie together your entire makeup look. It’s perfect to add to your everyday routine if your eyebrows often look faint or if you just want some extra definition.

Shop the Glossier Brow Boy for $23.90 on Amazon today!

This product is actually inspired by the formula of mustache pomade — to ensure it’s strong enough to hold the hairs in place all day and all night. The precision brush coats your brows with the creamy, conditioning formula, so it’s able to reach the smallest and finest hairs. No stiffness or flaking will occur once the brow gel is applied, providing a soft and flexible hold. Brie likes to keep her makeup simple, so if you’re a minimalistic like her, this product is for you. Say goodbye to a separate brow gel and pencil — since this product does it all in one.

There are almost 1,000 reviews on Amazon — so the proof is in the pudding. “Love my Boy Brow by Glossier! It both colors and had a light wax to hold down unruly brows for a more natural look,” an Amazon customer shared. Another said, “I have very fair eyebrows and I don’t like to overdo them. This Boy Brow is so great because I can really manage it. If you want to go darker and heavier you can, but I like a more natural look and this lets me have that. I have been using this for almost a year and I highly recommend it.”