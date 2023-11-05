Brie Larson Keeps This $10 Vanilla Lip Mask on Her Bedside Table

Image Credit: Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

Brie Larson detailed her everyday skincare routine to Vogue, and a product that stood out to us the most was the Mario Badescu Lip Mask with Acai and Vanilla. After her skincare regiment and before her makeup, she pauses to apply this mask, and she also said she uses it at night before she goes to sleep. We all need a go-to lip mask at all times, whether it’s on your bedside table or in your purse, and especially with the colder months underway — it’s the time of year where your lips start to crack and you need a little extra moisture.

Not only is Brie a fan of Mario Badescu, but Martha Stewart has often praised the skincare brand. She believes that Mario Badesco’s facials have a lot to do with her ageless complexion. “Did I mention amazing facials @mariobadescu for the last forty years,” she wrote on her Instagram, alongside a series of selfies showing off her smooth skin. If Martha approves, so do we!

This mask is able to nourish your lips while you sleep — you’ll wake up to smooth and plump lips! The consistency is almost jelly like — thick enough to moisten your lips, but lightweight — so it feels amazing on your lips. The Mario Badesco lip mask has plenty of beneficial ingredients in it as well. There’s a blend of botanical extracts and oils that make the mask so effective overnight, like acai berries, which are rich in Vitamins C and A, Omega-3, Omega-6 and Omega-9 fatty acids. You’ll wake up to supple and hydrated lips!