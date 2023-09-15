Beyonce Keeps Her Makeup Intact for The Renaissance Tour Using This Setting Spray

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Parkwood/Shutterstock

Through a two-and-a-half-hour concert — filled with sweat, rain, and outfit changes — Beyoncé is always on her makeup A-game without even a smudge in sight. Well, we found out the sorcery behind how her makeup stays intact throughout her entire concert, and it’s all because of the One Size On Til Dawn Waterproof Setting Spray. Her makeup artist revealed it’s their secret weapon. The product is non-sticky, long-wearing, and Beyoncé-approved — what’s better than that?

On August 6, Queen Bey didn’t let anything stop her during her concert in D.C. — she performed in the torrential downpour rain. Although fans were impressed by her skills, people were even more fascinated by her flawless makeup which didn’t seem to budge, looking almost untouched. “QUEEN BEY herself made it through the RAIN with the help of our On ‘Til Dawn Waterproof Setting Spray during her Washington DC show!,” the brand wrote via Instagram. After this post, the setting spray sold out instantly — but lucky for you, it’s back and on sale for 11% off.

Beyoncé’s makeup artist Rokael, who has been on the superstar’s glam team for years, used this exact setting spray on the Queen herself and clearly, it works! The brand claims that it can last up to 16 hours and through watching Beyoncé on stage, it deems to be true. Even better, the spray smells delicious — with a combination of green tea, cucumber, lemon, and citrus.

No touch-ups are needed and there are even skincare benefits infused in the spray. There are texture-solving ingredients that absorb the oil from your face and tighten your pores, resulting in a flawless filtered face.