Beyoncé Set A Silver Dress Code For Her Renaissance Tour & You Can Shop This Metallic Hat For Your Concert

You can shine like Beyoncé! The Grammy winner set a dress code for her Renaissance tour writing on her website, “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8/23-9/22! We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together. The House of Change. See you there! Your B at RWT.” We found the best shiny cowboy hat that will make you want to get up and dance, whether it’s at Queen Bee’s concert or just in your living room!

Shop the Sojourner Sparkly Space Cowboy Hat for $19.99 on Amazon today!

It gets better — the Amazon space cowboy hat we found lights up! You can also change the settings of the LED hat to slow or fast flashing lights, perfect to fit any vibe of the concert.

There is a string attached to the hat to help tighten under your chin for a snug and secure fit, so it won’t fall off while you’re dancing! But, don’t fret if you don’t have future plans to go to Beyoncé’s concert — the hat is also perfect for your next western-themed party, Halloween night, or just for dressing up for fun.