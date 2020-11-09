Here’s Where You Can Get The $23 Workout Tank Top Everyone On TikTok Is Obsessed With

During these times when all we wear is loungewear, why spend a fortune on shirts when you can get this TikTok approved tank top for less than half the price of Lululemon!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

During quarantine, it feels like all we do is watch TikTok all day long and if you’re one of those people, then you know about the tank top that users swear by. People compare the Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Fitness Tank Top to Lululemon tops and the best part is, the tank top costs only $23.99. The top is available in a whopping 19 different colors and can be worn a ton of different ways. Whether you want to rock it with sweatpants or leggings, you can’t go wrong with the top.

Get the Lemedy Padded Sports Bra Fitness Tank Top here for $23.99.

Not only is the tank top available in a variety of colors, but it also comes in sizes small – XX-large. There’s a reason this tank top has over 12,500 positive reviews and is a #1 best seller on Amazon, and it’s because people swear by it. The top is fitted and cropped with spaghetti straps that are not adjustable, but are super stretchy so it will fit your figure. It’s made from 87% nylon and 13% spandex so it’s soft, stretchy, comfortable, and flattering.

Even better, it has a built-in bra so you don’t have to worry about your straps showing underneath the top. Simply throw it on and you are ready to go. One user, Kelsey, swears by this top and she raved about it in a comment, “This is the perfect work out tank! Good support but not flattening. It’s super flattering and a perfect length for anything high waisted. I’d even wear this as a going out top! Consider a size up – I’m almost always a small and a medium fits perfect. For reference I’m 5’8”, 135 lbs, 32D and usually wear a size 2/4.”

You can’t beat the price of this top and there are so many different ways to wear it, making it a great wardrobe essential that can be worn throughout all four seasons!