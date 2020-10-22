These Amazon Leggings Have Better Reviews Than Lululemon & Are Half The Price

If you’re looking for a new pair of workout leggings that won’t break the bank, look no further because Amazon has amazing pairs that are less than half the price of Lululemon!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Workout leggings are absolutely essential but most of the time they can be super pricey. Everyone’s favorite brand Lululemon makes fabulous leggings but the price tag is pretty steep. Luckily, Amazon has thousands of workout leggings that are just as good, if not better, have more reviews than Lululemon, and are less than half the price!

Included on our list of top picks below, are a variety of leggings that have over 2,000 positive customer reviews and above. Some pants even have 6,000 reviews, so you know that they’re the best of the best.

From high-waisted to pants with pockets, different patterns, and colors, we rounded six of the best pairs of workout leggings that you can shop for right here, and they’re all under $29 – what more could you ask for?!

1. Hi Clasmix High Waisted Black Leggings

There’s a reason these leggings have almost 2,000 positive reviews. They are available in packs of one through five and they’re high-waisted, buttery soft, and slimming. They are similar to the Lululemon Align leggings as they’re thin, flexible, and airy, but these leggings cost less than $15. $11, amazon.com

2. Ewedoos Leggings with Pockets

One of the main reasons people flock to Lululemon is because they always have fun colors and funky patterns, but you don’t have to splurge to get a cool pair of leggings. These high-waisted leggings have a thick waistband that sucks you in, plus they’re available in a whopping 17 different colors. They come equipped with two pockets on the sides so you can keep your phone and keys safe while you workout. $19.95, amazon.com

3. IUGA High Waisted Leggings

These are by far our favorite leggings for many reasons. They are unbelievably slimming and are high-waisted which makes them super flattering. They’re classic and simple, plus they come in 13 different solid colors ranging from neutral to bold. Even better, there’s a hidden pocket in the waistband. $16.95, amazon.com

4. CRZ YOGA Naked Feeling I High Waist Workout Leggings

Camouflage print is one of the hottest trends of the season which is why we love these high-waisted leggings. If you’re not a fan of camo, don’t worry because these leggings come in an astonishing 32 different colors and patterns so you can find the right pair for you. They’re super lightweight but manage to suck you in with its elastic fabric and over 9,400 customers gave these pants a positive review. $28, amazon.com

5. Heathyoga High Waisted Leggings with Pockets

Available in 24 different colors and styles, these leggings are the ultimate pair for performance. They’re high-waisted and super sturdy which keeps you sucked in during your entire workout. Plus, they come in two lengths – short or long – depending on what you prefer. There’s a pocket on the side which makes it convenient to carry your phone with you, plus, they’re super stretchy. $22, amazon.com

6. Dragon Fit Compression Yoga Pants Power Stretch Workout Leggings

These leggings have a four-way stretch and are never see-through which makes them great for flexible workouts like yoga. They’re super high-waisted and the waistband is thick which makes them flattering, plus they’re available in 22 different colors. Over 5,700 people gave these leggings five stars, so you know they’re top-notch. $23, amazon.com