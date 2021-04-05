These Workout Headbands Are Just As Good As Lululemon & They’re All Under $15

Keep your hair totally secure while you work out with these elastic headbands that are just as good as Lululemon without the expensive price tag.



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

We feel for you when it comes to pesky, annoying fly-away hairs getting in the way of your workout. Whether you’re a distance runner, cycler, yogi or whatever – there’s no denying that keeping hair out of your face during a sweat session is an absolute must. However, it seems as though that top of the line workout gear, can get pretty pricey – even when it comes to something as simple as a reliable headband. Brands like Lululemon and Athleta, as much as we love them, often charge a pretty penny for athletic apparel, including headbands and other simple accessories. Wish you could get your hands on a solid headband to keep your hair in check without paying an absurd price? Check out these 6 cute, highly-rated, and affordable athletic headbands that could save your eyes from flyaways during your next workout. And we’ve got a secret for you, too – they’re all under $15.

1. Isnowood Sweat Headband

Why get just one headband when you could get a bundle of three? For under $15, these non-slip, moisture-wicking headbands from Isnowood come in a stylish 3 pack, and they’re comfortable and get the job done. They’re made from premium polyester and spandex making them breathable yet reliable, as they won’t slip and slide all over the place during that intense spin class you’re in. Their seamless design makes it feel like you’re not even wearing a headband, which is especially why we love them. These come in a pack of colors of your choosing: including gray, blue, pink, and more. $15, amazon.com

2. Calbeing Non-Slip Headband

OK, these really had us fooled in that they look identical to a Lululemon headband. These non-slip, unisex (yes, we’re talking to all the men out there who rock a man bun) headbands are all around perfect and look just as sleek as designer brands. They come in a pack of four and range from a diverse selection of colors, and they have a superior polyester and spandex quality. The Calbeing headbands also have non-slip technology, as well as a cool feel due to the breathable fabric. These are perfect for that “fit couple” you need a gift for, and after they’ve been used they’re fully machine-washable to keep them clean even after the sweatiest workout. $15, amazon.com

3. BLOM Turban-Knotted Headband

We love a versatile accessory, especially when it comes to our hair. This turban-style, knotted headband from BLOM has over 14 style options, so you can constantly change up the look you’re going for with this single headband. While it’s perfect for a yoga class, it also doubles as a lifesaver for a lazy hair day when you’re not in the mood to flatiron. This headband ensures comfort even with the stylish knot feature, so it won’t give you a headache after all-day wear. Whether you need a stylish boost to an outfit or a no-fail headband when you’re in those yoga poses, this one is perfect for you. $15, amazon.com

4. 9-Piece Thin, Silicone Headband Set

For a more sleek, barely-there look, these headbands are perfect for a soccer game, tennis match, or whatever you need minimal coverage for. Available in a 9-color pack, versatile for guys or girls, they have a thin, 40 cm/ 15.7 stature for a less bulky look. They have excellent elasticity so they won’t stretch out, and are the most ideal for any true athlete. $11, amazon.com

5. Thermal Ear-Warming Headband

This one is for all of the dedicated (or crazy?) winter runners reading this, you can’t deny the fact that your ears tend to get a little cold during those long runs in freezing temperatures. Luckily, these thermal headbands from Savita keep those ears and your head toasty warm during any outdoor activity. They’re made of thermal polar fleece, but they don’t easily pill and are also machine washable which helps to keep them fresh. Use these headbands during a run, a snowy hike, underneath your ski helmet for an added layer of warmth and so much more. These headbands make the perfect stocking stuffer or any gift to those outdoors-loving adventurers. $9, amazon.com

6. Eco-friendly & Lightweight Headband Set of 8

Last but not least, we’ve brought one more deal to the table with this value pack of 8 headbands by Dasuta. Including various shades of blues and grays, this $14 bundle is surely the most bang for your buck. These headbands are made with fully eco-friendly materials and are thick enough to be worn protecting the ears, yet thin enough to be folded for a more thin headband. Best of all, especially where face masks are permitted, this headband doubles as a mask or even neck gaiter to keep your mouth and nose covered appropriately. Each style is reversible which makes for even more style options, and you’ll never struggle to find a matching headband to your gym OOTD. $16, amazon.com