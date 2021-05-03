Ditch Your Skinny Jeans For These Super Wide-Leg Pants That Are Similar To Rihanna’s

It’s safe to say that skinny jeans are over & these wide-leg jeans loved by over 1,000 people are the perfect pair of pants to wear this spring!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

According to TikTok and Gen-Z, skinny jeans are officially done. Instead, the latest denim trend to take the world by storm is wide-leg jeans and we have found the perfect pair. The SOLY HUX High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans have over 1,100 positive reviews and the high-waisted pants are super flowy and flattering, just take it from Rihanna. The star loves rocking baggy jeans and she always manages to make them look super stylish, which is why we think it’s time you try the trend out for yourself.

Get the SOLY HUX High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans here for $43.99.

Wide-leg jeans have a bad reputation because of how baggy they are, but actually, they are surprisingly flattering and chic. This high-waisted pair is available in a whopping 53 different shades, patterns, and colors, so you’re bound to find a pair that’s right for you. The jeans are super breathable and airy, plus, the high waist makes them flattering and easy to wear with a variety of tops. Whether you rock them with a crop top, bodysuit, or a blouse tucked in, the possibilities are endless. They have a loose fit from the thighs down and are super comfortable to move around in.

There’s a reason why over 1,000 people gave these jeans positive reviews and it’s because people love them. One satisfied customer gushed, “It’s surprising how well it looked, that I didn’t expect to buy such a perfect pair of loose fit jeans on amazon. It’s very sliming on the waist and tummy, fits well on short girls. I’m 5’4 but usually buy short jeans to have them not crunching on me. But I bought this pair to be a sweeping length, and that is the style I’m going for. And the width of the leg is perfect. I look taller and slimmer with these jeans. I’m probably going to order another color.”