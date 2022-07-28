Jennifer Lopez Shows That You Can Wear This Summer Shoe With Anything

Image Credit: Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez has been in the game for some time now, and through the decades she’s served some iconic looks – from her Versace dress at the Grammys in 2000 to the outfits she slayed when playing the role of Selena. These days, the actress and singer have been relaxing in newlywed bliss. She was recently spotted in Paris with her bae Ben rocking a timeless casual summer shoe. The shoe in question: white flip flops.

I know, you’re probably wondering what makes this so special. There’s just something about seeing stars take a break from the glam and wearing comfortable everyday attire that makes them relatable. We’ve found the perfect flip flops for kicking back and relaxing poolside or running errands on a casual day.

These sandals from Crocs are where cute and comfortable collide, making them the perfect go-to shoe for the rest of your summer. They’re lightweight and feature incredibly comfortable straps, so wearing them all day is not a problem. Even better, they’re water-friendly, meaning you can rock them when chilling by the pool or on your well-deserved tropical beach vacay.

But you don’t have to just relax in the Crocs Flip Flops; wear these all around town while you get through your errands for the day. As you’re conquering your task list, being comfortable will make it much more bearable. Take strides in these supportive and resilient flip flops. Unlike most flip flops that are thin and break easily, these Crocs are built to last. They’re durable, comfortable and, last but not least, cute in their 11 color options.

It’s not always about the glitz and glamor. Sometimes celebs remind us that comfortability is essential. Jenifer Lopez’s casual white flip flops are the perfect inspo and reminder that you can keep it cute while staying comfy. Make J.Lo’s laid-back Parisian fit your own with these Croc sandals. Get the same comfort we know and love from the brand but in a more casual and timeless look with these sleek flip flops.