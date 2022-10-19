This Thermal Fleece Is Perfect For Outdoor Fall & Winter Workouts & It’s On Sale For Less Than $40

Image Credit: Kzenon/Adobe Stock

Don’t let your fitness journey suffer just because the winter months are here. While running outside in the cold is more challenging than a warm summer jog, you don’t have to freeze while exercising. We found you the ideal long-sleeve top for your next road run, outdoor circuit, or chilly walk. Meet the BALEAF Women’s Half-Zip Thermal Fleece! At just $36.99, it includes a large front pocket and convenient thumbholes for the ultimate fit.

Although it includes a high-quality fleece lining, this popular BALEAF top is lightweight and breathable, and it’s not bulky or baggy. Its form-fitting design (87% Polyester / 13% Spandex) caters to every body type for a comfortable, stretchy fit. It includes a stand collar for extra coverage around the neck and thumbhole cuffs for added warmth. The thumbholes, as well as the Raglan sleeves, offer a natural range of motion and help keep the top in place so it moves with you. Additionally, its sweat-wicking fabric keeps you warm without overheating and is cut with flat seams for a smooth feel throughout your workout.

What’s cool about this thermal top is its powerful temperature-locking fabric that keeps you warm over a long period of time. It contains a super-warm brushed micro-grid fleece interior that traps warmth in the coldest of temperatures. This top is a game-changer when it comes to moving your body in the winer — whether you’re doing outdoor yoga, cycling, or lifting.

Trust us, you’re going to fall in love with BALEAF’s half-zip thermal fleece. So many people already have! — Just take a look at some of the glowing reviews from satisfied customers from all over the globe.

“I searched for a jacket with a fury to run a half marathon in 30 degree weather. This one is wonderful. It’s so warm and fuzzy, NOT cheap feeling,” one happy customer shared in the reviews. ‘It’s a great jacket… When I layer it with a 2 shirts under it, I am not cold at all when running in freezing Oklahoma winds.”

Another customer loved this BALEAF top so much that they order multiples! “Comfortable, flattering, and a great fit. I got 4 different Baleaf items for my trip to the Grand Canyon and I loved everyone of them,” the customer shared, noting that the brand’s items have “great material.” Many customers shared a common love for the “functional” and “convenient” pockets on this particular BALEAF product.

Elevate your winter workouts with this BALEAF thermal fleece top! Not to mention, you can’t go wrong with the low price of $34. And, if it’s not for you, this activewear staple makes for a great gift for the fitness lover in your life!