Feel Your Most Stylish On & Off The Court With This Chic Amazon Tennis Skirt On Sale For 25% Off

A tennis skirt is an iconic staple that is a must-have in your closet. You can pair it with a sports bra and high-ankle socks to add some flair to your athletic wear or dress it up by tucking in a polo shirt, giving you an instant preppy-chic look. There are so many ways to incorporate a tennis skirt in your wardrobe and this Amazon one is the perfect match.

This skirt comes in four different colors — white, black, orange, and blue — giving you the option to either keep it simple and neutral or have some fun with a bright color. The light and airy feel of the skort makes it perfect for any athletic activity, not just tennis — you can play golf, go on a run, or to the gym. The athletic skirt is made with a moisture-wicking fabric that will keep you cool during and after your workout, leaving you comfortable all day long.

It’s made from 87% polyester and 13% spandex, which makes the material breathable and stretchy — the ideal combination to help you feel and look your best. With many skirts, you may have the problem of feeling constricted on your waist, but with the Champion’s skort, the waistband is designed to stay stretchy and adjustable, so you will no longer have to worry. The skirt even has pockets, which is another great feature of the clothing item.

Whether it’s on the street or on the net, this skirt checks all the boxes for a fashion staple for fall, spring, or summer.