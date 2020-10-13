Target Deals Days Is Here: Save Up To 40% Off On Electronics, Furniture & More

Today is just a day full of sales & Target’s Deals Day is one sale you do not want to miss out on! From furniture to electronics & more, you can shop all of the best deals right now!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Target is in competition with Amazon Prime Day as the retailer is running its Deal Days sale from Oct. 13 – 14. Everything from furniture to electronics, home, beauty, and more is currently on sale and you do not want to miss out on these deals.

Considering there are so many deals to choose from, we did the honors of skimming through everything on sale to pick out the best deals where you get the most bang for your buck and you can shop them all below!

Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones

Available in nine colors, these noise-canceling headphones are currently on sale for just $199.99. The regular price is $349.99 so you save $150. $199.99, target.com

Bed Head Wave Artist Deep Waver

This hair styling tool gives you gorgeous beach waves in just a simple step and it’s currently 30% off! It’s on sale for $17.49 and the regular price is $24.99. $17.49, target.com

Philips Sonicare EasyClean Electric Toothbrush

Everyone’s favorite electronic toothbrush is currently 35% off and you can snag it for just $29.99 which is a lot less than the regular price of $45.99. $29.99, target.com

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer

The beloved one-step hair dryer brush is currently 30% off! The brush acts as a dryer and a volumizer in one and it’s currently on sale for $29.39 with the original price being $41.99. $29.39, target.com

Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cord-Free Vacuum

Considering we’ve been working from home for about seven months, this amazing cord-free Dyson vacuum is going to be your new best friend and it’s 21% off the retail price of $379.99. It can be all yours for just $299.99! $299.99, target.com

More amazing deals:

CHI Digital Flat Iron (1.25-inch) – 30% off

Apple AirPods with Charging Case – 19% off

Canon Pixma MG3620 Wireless Inkjet All-In-One Printer 0515C002 – 38% off

NutriBullet 1200-Watt Blender – 30% off