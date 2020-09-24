8 Sleek & Fully-Loaded Smart Watches For Men & Women To Shop Now

You can do it all with a flick of a wrist! We’ve got the top-rated smart watches for men & women to shop from Amazon here!

Smart watches are never going out of style. These fully loaded wristwatches have almost as many capabilities as an iPhone and they can be purchased super quickly on Amazon. Smartwatches for men are sleek and typically aluminum or stainless steel, and the smart watches for women can come with funky and interchangeable bands.

Of course, you can’t go wrong with the original Apple Watch. However, while some people might think the Apple Watch is the one and only smart watch on the market, there are so many options at a lesser price point with just as many bells and whistles! If you’re more fitness-oriented, the FitBit smart watches would be a great choice, with their data-saving app that downloads right to your phone. If you are new to the smart watch game, the smartwatches on Amazon at a lower price point are a great way to get started! Like the Letsfit Smart Watch, that sits at $36 and isn’t over-loaded or clunky.

1. Apple Watch Series 6

With an unrivaled user experience, fantastic apps, and potentially lifesaving health and fitness features, the Apple Watch Series 6 is the best smart watch you can buy on the market. Coming in a variety of band colors that are either stainless steel or aluminum, the Series 6 GPS + Cellular model lets you call, text, and get directions without your phone. This smart watch also has the capability to measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app, check your heart rhythm with the ECG app, measure workouts and is waterproof. The Apple Watch Series 6 is truly one of the best smart watches available and the perfect gift for anyone who wants it all in one place! $499, amazon.com

2. Letsfit Smart Watch

If you’re new to the smart watch market, the Letsfit Smart Watch is a great place to start! At a lower price point than other Amazon smart watches, this smart watch still has all the bells and whistles. Featuring a 1.3 inch touch screen that displays your daily activities in a way that is easy to understand, the watch is also waterproof whether your choice of workout is swimming or you’re a heavy sweater! Like an Apple Watch, this smart watch allows you to receive and read SMS messages and SNS notifications straight to your device and even conduct phone calls. The Letsfit Smart Watch also tracks sleep patterns and can assist in stress management and relaxation practices. $36, amazon.com

3. Fitbit Versa 2

The Fitbit Versa 2 takes everything we like about the original smartwatch and adds an always-on AMOLED display, a microphone for Amazon Alexa, and Fitbit Pay. If an Apple Watch isn’t your thing, this is another great option at a lesser price point. Plus, if you’re an avid Amazon user, this Amazon smart watch is Alexa-connected so you can get all of your Amazon needs done with a literal flick of a wrist. In addition, you can control your Spotify app, download Pandora stations, and add Deezer playlists, plus store and play 300+ songs on your wrist, while also track your sleep, heart rate, and restlessness. If your an Android user, the Fitbit Versa 2 smart watch will also enable you to send quick replies, and a voice replies. So many capabilities at such a great price! $180, amazon.com

4. Apple Watch Series 3

Apple added cellular connectivity and increased fitness features with the Watch Series 3. With improved heart rate monitoring, clear call quality, and new band and case options, the Apple Watch Series 3 is a less expensive smart watch that still can get things done. For less than $200, the Series 3 can still store, music, podcasts, and audiobooks, access GPS, and use the optical heart sensor. What the Series 3 lacks that the higher Apple Watches do have are the always-on display, an ECG sensor, and fall detection. The Series 3 smart watch is a great option for those starting out in the smart watch and Apple scene without spending too much or overloading with so many bells and whistles. $170, amazon.com

5. Garmin 010-02172-21 Vivoactive 4S

Smart watches for men and women come in all colors and shapes — and the Garmin 010-02172-21 Vivoactive 4S is the perfect gender neutral shape with a variety of colors suitable for men and women. This Garmin smart watch keeps track of your energy levels, respiration, menstrual cycle, stress, sleep, estimated heart, hydration and more. The price sits between the Apple Watch Series 3 and Series 6, with Spotify and Amazon music capability, more than 20 preloaded GPS and indoor sports apps, that include yoga, running, swimming, and more. Right on your smart watch you can get animated workouts like strength training, cardio, yoga, and Pilates. $240, amazon.com

6. Amazfit Bip Fitness Smartwatch

One of the best deals for Amazon smart watches, the Amazfit Bip Fitness Smartwatch is equipped with 45-days of battery life, with a lithium polymer battery, you can use the Amazfit Bip up to 30 days on a single 2.5-hour charge. This smart watch has an optical heart rate monitor and a built-in GPS that allows you to track your steps taken, distance traveled, calories burned, and quality of sleep. Plus, you can receive notifications for incoming phone calls, SMS messages, emails, and other apps. $60, amazon.com

7. Fitbit Ionic Smartwatch

The Fitbit Ionic is a sleek smart watch with a focus on fitness and accurate tracking, but that is a bit pricier than the Fitbit Versa. On this smart watch you can store and play 300 plus songs, download playlists from Pandora, use built-in GPS to track pace, distance & routes, and get continuous heart rate tracking & real-time zones. The Fitbit Ionic also allows users to access their favorite apps for sports, weather & and — a big plus — make payments on the go with a built-in NFC chip! With the Fitbit Health & Fitness app, you can sync your watch to your phone where all the data will be documented. $195, amazon.com

8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

If you aren’t an Apple user, this is another fabulous option for a great smart watch for men or women! A sleek design in several different colors, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 is “is designed to help you learn more so you can achieve more.” The watch is voice command enabled, has a built-in sleep tracker that offers valuable insights on how to get a better night’s sleep, and monitors your stress level and helps you recently with the integrated Calm app. If fitness is your thing, there is a built-in pace coach for you runners out there and accurate insights to meet your goals. $250, amazon.com