This Cozy Shearling Teddy Coat With Over 25k Reviews Is Perfect For Winter & Is On Sale For Under $50

Image Credit: maryviolet/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. For our affiliate policy, click here.

Scoot over, bulky parka! Winter fashion may be all about staying warm, but it certainly doesn’t mean compromising style. If you’re a fashionista and are looking for a stylish, on-trend coat to keep you warm this snow season, we’ve found a solution for you! This shearling teddy coat is on sale now for less than $50 and is loved by over 25,700 happy customers. Warmth and fashion really can go hand in hand – read what’s so special about this coat below!

Shop this Pretty Garden faux shearling coat here for just $41.99!

We stan a good fashion trend, especially one that’s also efficient. This soft, warm, faux shearling coat by upcoming fashion brand, Pretty Garden, is double-fleeced, providing the ultimate luxurious feel. The imported fabric is a faux replica of shearling, making it appear to be real without harming any animals in the making. This latest trend in outerwear makes for the perfect addition to any winter activity – from a date night to a day out in a snowy town, to wearing on top of a party outfit. Best of all, all that luxury can be yours for only $34, so no need to break the bank in order to snag a perfect winter staple!

Even better, this jacket is actually available in over thirty different colors and six different sizes. No matter your shape or color preferences, this jacket can be a staple to anybody. Certain styles have the secure zipper closure, which allows for easy removal and putting on, and if it’s a little baggier in the fit, it’s perfect to layer up underneath with. The jacket comes in other various styles include two side pockets, long sleeve lapel, boyfriend style, and more! Choose from either the zipper front style or a button option to suit whatever you prefer. From S to XXXL, we love this trending coat because it really does fit any style or body type. Pair it with a basic T-shirt and jeans for even a chilly autumn day, a bodycon dress for your next winter date night where you need a trendy coat to go along with your outfit, or even with thigh-high boots for a high fashion look whilst shopping on a chilly February day. Why ruin a cute outfit with an ugly, puffy winter parker when you can stay warm in style?

With its super relaxed fit, this faux shearling coat makes for an easy thing to just throw on when running out of the house. Since it comes in over thirty different colors, including different shades of browns, grays, and whites, it goes with just about anything. The soft, fleece lining is totally skin-friendly to keep you warm during the colder months without feeling too suffocating. If you don’t believe us and need to read more, look no further than the over 25,000 reviews on this Amazon best selling product. One pleased customer wrote ” I love this thing, it is great for the lazy days and love wearing it to my classes. I washed and put in dryer and it didn’t shed like I anticipated.” Another happy purchaser gushed ” Feel like a cozy Bear and ohhhh sooooo snuggly!!! I normally wear a large at 5/6 158 lbs. But put on 20 lbs recently due to a broken back. But I love the Xlarge as it is perfect for me in the color dark brown. You won’t be sorry you ordered this and mine did not shed! Love it!!!!” The proof is in the pudding, and it’s certainly no surprise why this jacket was rated #1 in Women’s Fur & Faux Fur Jackets & Coats in not an only average size, but plus and petite size women, too!

Related Link Related: The 11 Best Light Brown Hair Dyes

Dressing for the elements of winter doesn’t have to mean a bulky, annoying jacket to destroy a perfectly stylish outfit. Put your best (warm) foot forward in this trendy, gorgeous faux shearling coat without spending a fortune. We can assure you you won’t regret this buy, but we can’t promise your friends won’t fall in love with it and try to steal it! Get your hands on one today, and stay warm out there.