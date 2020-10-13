Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals: 50% Off Calvin Klein, 45% Off Levi’s & More

Calling all online shopping stars! Amazon Prime Day is finally here and you can get some of the best deals on fashion today and tomorrow only! Shop the best steals here throughout the day!

Millions of shoppers will be taking to Amazon today and tomorrow for the best deals on the internet for Amazon Prime Day! For all you cyber-shopping enthusiasts, Amazon will be your Holy Grail today with the onslaught of incredible discounts on a vast list of brands. To help you score the best deals on the trendiest looks, we’ve lined up the best promotions, from a range of discounted goods on The Shop by Shopbop store to always on-trend brands like Hanky Panky, ASTR the Label and Splendid. We’ll be updating our list as the fashion deals continue to roll in, so keep that browser refreshed and shop this space for every bargain worth bagging!

Additionally, you will be able to shop some of Amazon’s luxury fashion brands, while enjoying Prime benefits! Launched in mid-September, the online store is a new way for brands to present their wares on Amazon’s mobile app, with high-end ready-to-wear brand Oscar de la Renta as the first official partner. Altuzarra is the latest designer to join the exclusive shopping experience, just in time for Prime Day!

Launched in 2015, Prime Day is a site-wide sales event on Amazon for Prime members only — which you can join here. On actual Prime Day, which begins at 12 AM PT on Oct. 13 and goes until October 14th, Amazon releases all day and lightening deals on various products throughout the day, which continue for a few hours or until the items sell out. The early Prime Day fashion deals sold out in a flash like the Hanky Panky Modal Original Rise Thong 5 Pack which was originally $115 and discounted to $65.00. Super on trend for the fall, this rag & bone The Jersey Muscle Tank is a steal for $57 from $98. The super cute Tory Burch Women’s 15mm Metal Miller Loafers are perfect for your fall fashion needs going for $229 from $298.

Up To 50% Off Calvin Klein Underwear

You can save big today on Calvin Klein essentials, like the Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette in an array of colors! For 40% off, Calvin Klein’s undergarments are selling like wild fire, and their always popular bralette is going for a steal at $19.60. For a set, their Modern Cotton Bikini Panty is also a whopping 38% off and fits like a glove! If you’re in need of some fresh bras, the Calvin Klein T-Shirt Bra is on sale for $20 and you can go full out with the a 5-pack of T-shirts to go along with it for $35! Get your fingers moving!

Up To 15% Off Fall Fashion

Fall fashion is in full swing and Amazon Prime Day is the place to save big on the hottest and trendiest brands this season, from Theory to ASTR to Free People. If you’re in need of a new jacket for the cold weather, look no further than the all-white stunning Free People Teddy Swing Jacket that’s discounted from $128 to $108. If you’re up for some layering, it goes perfectly with the brand’s fan favorite Sweetheart Sweater, which is on sale for $66. Another must-have for the season that’s a Prime Day Deal is the ASTR the label Women’s Sepulveda Turtle Neck Asymmetric Cut Out Shoulder Sweater for $83. With an asymmetric cut out shoulder in a bright cherry red, this ribbed sweater is perfect for the upcoming holiday season!

Up 40% off Levi’s

Who doesn’t love their Levi’s!? We’re personal fans of the Levi 501s and for good reason — they’re a classic — just ask your mom. You can get them starting at just $36 today and tomorrow for Amazon Prime Day, but just while supplies last! This fall, we’re super into having the “perfect slouch,” so we’re eyeing the Women’s New Boyfriend Jean for $36 (no, seriously.)

Up to 20% off select Ray-Ban and Costa del Mar

Sunglasses make the best gifts and right now is the time to save on them ahead of the upcoming holiday season! The ever popular and always trendy Ray-Ban Rb3016 Clubmaster Square Sunglasses are on sale for 20% off from $204, making them a steal at just $163! Also on sale are your classic Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses in a variety of colors from the Green and Gunmetal lens to the traditional Gold/Brown. These, too, are going for $163 for Amazon Prime Day. Best of all, these sunnies are all polarized to protect your eyes from the sun (for a great price!)

Up To 40% Off Shoes

Amazon Prime Day really has it all for you! For a heel, the classic Sam Edelman Yaro Sandals are on sale today for $68 from $255. If you’re in search of a trendy running shoe, look no further than the APL Techloom Phantom Running Shoe, that’s discounted from $165 to $74.99 this Prime Day! And, if you’re looking for a go-to street style shoe that celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Sofia Richie love, then we’ve got the deal for you! The New Balance Women’s 311 V2 Sneaker is on sale today for just $48! Happy shopping!

