7 Best & Most Stylish Phone Cases To Protect Your Cell: Waterproof, Life-Proof & More

Don’t underestimate the power of a cool phone case! Shop the most durable and stylish phone cases — from waterproof covers, to cases with built-in accessories and more!



An entire look isn’t complete without accessories, and that includes an eye-catching phone case! Hollywood’s hottest stars are always spotted on their phones, which usually have all the works — from colorful phone cases, to leather, life-proof and waterproof ones. Shop our top picks for the best cell phone cases, below!

Brazilian supermodel and Victoria’s Secret trailblazer, Alessandra Ambrosio has us feeling super inspired when it comes to phone cases. Why? — She was once spotted with a purple phone case that matched her purple snakeskin workout set. (Talk about committing to a look!) A phone case is one of the first things onlookers notice because, let’s face it, our phones are almost always in our hands, especially in today’s digital age. Therefore, why not dress your phone like you’d dress yourself for a night out on the town!

1. OtterBox – Symmetry Series Case for Apple iPhone 11 – Glitter

OtterBox is a well-known phone case and accessories brand. They have a prestigious reputation for designing protective cases that can save your phone from falls and other incidents that could jeopardize the quality of your phone. And, what’s better than glitter? This symmetry series case (made for Apple’s iPhone 11) has a thin design so you don’t have to deal with any pesky, bulkiness. It’s polycarbonate and synthetic rubber construction absorbs the shock of impact. With a slim one-piece construction, this case snaps easily onto your phone. Additionally, its raised, beveled edge helps safeguard your touch screen. $29, bestbuy.com

2. Case Mate x LuMee Duo Rose Glitter Pink Marble Case – IPHONE XS / IPHONE X

What happens when Case Mate and LuMee unite? — An influencer-approved phone case that provides the best lighting for selfies is created (for iPhone X/XS)! This duo rose glitter case with marble pink design is not only stylish, but it helps produce good lighting for the best photos. The bright, high-quality light on the front and back of the LuMee Duo makes you the star of your own show. It’s simple and easy to use, and features: strong protection plus soft rails for easy removal, studio lighting-30 Minutes of full brightness, a variable dimmer with tapering light technology, a rechargeable battery, pass-through wireless phone charging, and a one-year limited warranty. $70, casemate.com

3. Adidas PROTECTIVE POCKET CASE IPHONE 11 PRO

Not only does Adidas sell activewear and shoes, but the major sport giant features awesome accessories, like this protective pocket phone case (for iPhone 11 Pro). This particular case, in legacy purple with a copper metallic logo, has a grippy rubber finish so it’s easy to carry around, a lightweight build with raised edges that act as a bumper against impact, and an elastic pocket that can be used as a gym-pass or credit card holder, or even as a comfortable grip. Other features include anti-slip material, an embossed pattern for shock dispersion, and rubberized TPE side strips for grip. $35, adidas.com

4. OtterBox Apple iPhone Otter + Pop Symmetry Case

This lemon-print OtterBox + Pop symmetry case (in the color “Always Tardy) is sure to brighten your day! Not only does it feature OtterBox’s cutting edge protective shield, but it also includes a yellow PopSocket integrated into the back of the phone for a better grip. The PopSocket also helps you to text one-handed, snap better pics, watch videos hands-free, and configures into a stand for hands-free viewing. This amazing two-in-one case features: durable protection shields against drops, bumps, and fumbles, raised screen bumper helps protect the touchscreen, swap out designs for quick style changes to match every moment, and it lays flush with case to slide smoothly in and out of pockets. This fun case is available in the following Apple iPhone products: 11; X/XS; XR; 11 Pro Max; 11 Pro; 8/7 Plus; SE (second gen) 8/7; XS Max). Additionally, this particular case comes in a cool blue and purple ombre color called “Making Waves,” which features a dark purple PopSocket. $50, target.com

5. Travelon Waterproof iPhone Cell Phone Case

This Travelon waterproof case is every traveler’s dream, especially if your adventures include water activities. It features a cool pocket to protect your phone from weather conditions and falls, which includes a 17-in carry strap. It’s designed to hold anything from your iPhone to your camera and other items. Its foam insert enables the pouch to float and it has touchscreen access that allows you to use even when protected. This travel case comes in a variety of colors including, green, white, pink green, blue, and yellow. And, did we mention that it’s a major steal! $9, kohls.com

6. Skech Polo Book Case and Wallet for iPhone 11 Pro Max

This Skech Polo Book Case (for iPhone 11 Pro Max) and Wallet does its all. — It not only holds your phone, but it can house your money, credit cards, license, and any other similar items in its multiple card-holding slots. And, it can be propped up by its kickstand feature to watch videos. What makes this case so special is its detachable inner hard case for a lighter and on-the-go feel. Additionally, it features a 1-year Limited Manufacturer’s Warranty. $31, qvc.com

7. She Believed She Could Phone Case

This case from Uncommon Goods had to be included in our roundup because of its empowering design — an affirmation that reads: “She believed she could so she did,” in cursive blue and white lettering. This vibrant case was designed by Alena Hennessy and it celebrates the power of perseverance. It features a heartfelt quote in-between bold blossoms and a colorful palette to offer a little extra positivity every day. And, it’s available in three sizes. This inspiring case is made with an aluminum panel and rubber shell for style and durability. Although this case is made in china, it’s decorated in Brooklyn, New York. $24, uncommongoods.com