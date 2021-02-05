Over 17,000 People Swear By This Dead Sea Mud Mask To Clear Blackheads & It’s On Sale For Under $20

This past year has been extremely stressful & if you want to give your skin a deep cleanout, look no further than this mud mask that has over 17k positive reviews & is on sale for $15.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to clearing out blackheads and pores, sometimes you need more than a face wash to get a deep clean. Luckily, we know just the trick to get your complexion crystal clear and glowing – the New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body hailed by customers as “the real deal.” The mud mask has over 17,600 positive reviews and it’s currently on sale for just $15.49.

Get the New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask for Face and Body here for $15.49.

The mask is gentle on sensitive skin and can be used on all different skin types. It’s formulated with Dead Sea mineral mud which cleans out clogged pores, while other ingredients of aloe vera, calendula oil, vitamin E, sunflower seed, and jojoba oil, work together to completely rid your pores of dirt, grime, and dead skin cells. Plus, the ingredients also manage to hydrate your skin while purging impurities, so you are left with a smooth, clear complexion. Not only does it clear blackheads and acne, but it also soothes the skin so you are not left with red, blotchy skin. Even better, the mask is formulated without alcohol, parabens, or sulfates and it’s cruelty-free.

There’s a reason why over 17,600 people swear by this mask and it’s because it actually works. One happy customer gushed, “This is great! Leaves my face feeling smooth and my pores much smaller. Doesn’t dry out your skin either. Also I have very sensitive skin and there hasn’t been any irritation!” Meanwhile, another user said, “I’m not joking, I thought this was just going to be a normal face mask but I was wrong. The application was smooth and easy. After waiting 10 minutes, I took it off and….my face was smooth as a baby’s buttcheek, no lie. This made my face so soft and feeling refreshed and hydrated!!!”