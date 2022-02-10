Over 5,500 People Swear By This Long-Sleeve Top That’s Less Than 1/2 The Price Of Lululemon

If your new year’s resolution was to work out more & if you’re looking for a great long-sleeve top for your next workout, then you will love this shirt that’s 1/2 the price of Lululemon!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If your new year’s resolution is to get fit, then you will need clothes that motivate you for your next workout. Luckily, the CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt is currently on sale for just $28 and it has just as many reviews as Lululemon and costs less than half the price. The buttery soft long-sleeve top is perfect for working out during the winter because it keeps you warm and is going to be your go-to top for your next outdoor run or indoor yoga session.

Get the CRZ YOGA Seamless Athletic Long Sleeve Shirt here for $28.

The top comes in a whopping 14 different colors and ranges in sizes from XX-small to X-large. The long-sleeve top is seamless and breathable, plus, it has moisture-wicking fabric that allows you to stay comfortable while you sweat. It has four-way compression which makes it tight to your body to avoid friction, while also being flexible enough to move in. Even better, the back, underarms, and sides have mesh panels to make the shirt breathable and lightweight.

There’s a reason why over 5,500 people gave this top positive reviews and it’s because people swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “I’m soooo excited to have finally found an adequate dupe for my favorite Lululemon Swiftly Tech long sleeves! I love them and wear them daily under my scrubs (and on weekends with leggings), but I hate spending $80 for my under-scrub tops. These are 90% duplicates. The fabric feels only slightly different (a bit smoother). There’s no silver thread, and the arms have slightly less pattern on them. Aside from that (and the front design), they are pretty much spot on. If you know how the swiftly tops fit, these are the same. Maybe even slightly shorter. The arms are the same wonderfully long length. The fit is snug, yes-but just like any other workout top. The small fits me like a 4 in Lulu. I’ve included pics, and I’ll probably size up for more ‘give.’ For the record, I’m 5’5, 125 lbs, 32DDD. Please excuse the dark sports bra. If you want a more-than-decent Swiftly Tech knockoff, you’ve found it!”