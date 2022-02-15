These High-Waisted Leggings With Pockets Have Over 29k Reviews & Are On Sale For Less Than $25

If you’re looking for a new pair of leggings that you can workout in & wear daily, look no further because this pair has over 12k reviews & they’re on sale for under $30!

When it comes to leggings, you want to make sure that they’re extremely comfortable and flattering, especially during these times when all we wear is athleisure clothing. Luckily, the Heathyoga High Waisted Leggings are the perfect pair to wear for your next workout or just to run errands and they’re currently 8% off the retail price of $24.95, so they can be all yours for just $22.99, saving you $2.

The leggings are available in a whopping 31 different colors so you can find a pair that suits your style, plus, they come in sizes small – XXX-large. Not only are they extremely comfortable, but they’re also super flattering as they’re high-waisted and have a tummy control waist. They’re true to size and are made from 77% polyester and 23% spandex.

Even better, they’re great for working out because they have moisture-wicking fabric and four-way stretch which allows you to be flexible and sweat through the pants. There are secret pockets on both sides of the legs which is great to store your cellphone, keys, or wallet, plus, there’s a seamless pocket on the inside of the waistband which makes it easy for you to carry all of your essentials without having to carry a purse.

There’s a reason why over 29,300 people gave these leggings a positive review and it’s because people swear by them. One happy customer commented, “First thing I did was go to the gym and do leg day. Didn’t fall and the pockets were perfect. I got a small and normally wear a small or a medium. The fit perfectly. I’m 5’2″ ranging between 130lbs – 140lbs (depending on my gym cycle). Slim and muscular. Avid gym goer and runner. Can’t wait to run my 3 miler this week and see how they hold up.”

Meanwhile, another user gushed, “I absolutely love these yoga pants from the feel of the fabric, fit, color and functionality! I’ve used them for running, and working out. For my run and workout they stayed in place and I didn’t have that uncomfortable sweaty feeling because they were definitely breathable. And for running around errands throughout your day the pockets are a plus so you can have your phone. As for working out I would say that your phone may stay inside your pocket if it’s nothing high intensity, I wouldn’t recommend putting your phone in the pockets for running though. I tested them out with few stretches and they have good flexibility. They’re also definitely squat proof, not see through at all. I definitely recommend these yoga pants, they’re great quality for their price, it can definitely compare to higher priced yoga pants!”

