Labor Day Weekend Sales: Shop 50+ Amazing Deals You Don’t Want To Miss

While we’re sad that the summer is ending, Labor Day Weekend is officially here & that means amazing sales so we rounded up all of the best deals you can shop for, right here!

Labor Day is always bittersweet – on one hand, it marks the official end to the summer but on the other hand, it means amazing sales that last all weekend long! There are millions of sales running this weekend on just about everything. From fashion to beauty, home, accessories, and more – we rounded up all of the most amazing deals that you need to shop for right now!

Below, we rounded up some of the best deals running in all different categories and we even showcased the top 16 best deals where you get the most bang for your buck. Beneath our list of top picks, you can see even more amazing steals from some of your favorite brands and retailers. No matter what it is you’re looking for, you will surely find a deal from a brand you love from our list below! Happy shopping!

1. Nasty Gal

Dates: 9/3 to 9/7 on nastygal.com

9/3 – 50% off sitewide from 3 to 9 pm + Extra 10% off Fall essentials with code “FALL10”

9/4 – 50% off sitewide from 4 to 11pm + Extra 10% Off Tops & Bottoms with code “NEED10”

9/5 – 60% off new arrivals + 50% off everything else + $10 Express shipping on all orders

9/6 – 60% off new arrivals + 50% off everything else

9/7 – 50% off sitewide + An Extra 10% off everything + $10 Express shipping on all orders



2. Kate Sommerville

Dates: September 5 – September 7 on KateSomerville.com

Deal: Receive a free Goat Milk Cleanser with any $68 purchase ($38 value)

Code: LABORDAYGM



3. Bevara Skincare

August 24 – September 7 on bevaraskin.com

• Buy 1 product, get one for 40% off PLUS free shipping

• Discount applied automatically at checkout, no code necessary



4. The Company Store

Date of Sale: 9/2 – 9/8 on thecompanystore.com

Terms of Sale: 20% off entire site + free shipping

Coupon Code: H20LDWKD

5. Chinese Laundry

Date of Sale: 9/3 – 9/7 on chineselaundry.com

30% Off Sitewide, includes Sale Styles (some exclusions)

Code: WKND30



6. Splendid

Date of Sale: September 3 – September 8

Terms of Sale: 40% off Almost Everything

ALSO: September 3 offering “50% Almost Everything Including Classics (24 hours only)” Splendid.com



7. Serta

Now through September 14 on Serta.com –

• $200 Off iComfort by Serta® Base Model (CF1000) and Cooling Upgrade (CF2000) and Max Cooling upgrade (CF3000) available at mattress, furniture and department stores and on Serta.com

• $400 Off iComfort by Serta® with Max Cooling & Pressure Relief Upgrade (CF4000) available at mattress, furniture and department stores and on Serta.com



8. Vitamin A

Dates: 9/1 – 9/7

Up to 50% off select styles // Get an additional 10% off your entire cart when you buy a second swimsuit. vitaminaswim.com



9. REN Skincare

Up to 25% off from 9/4-9/7

15% Off $50 with code WEEKEND15

20% off $100 with code WEEKEND20

25% off $150 with code WEEKEND25

*This offer excludes value sets, bundles and super sizes. Renskincare.com

10. Sigma Beauty

9/4-9/7 on SigmaBeauty.com

Buy 3 items, get 20% off

Buy 4 items, get 30% off

Buy 5+ items, get 40% off

11. Perricone MD

Semi-annual sale now through 9/6 on PerriconeMD.com

25% off site wide with code ANNUAL25

50% off supplements

12. Beautyrest

Now through September 14 on beautyrest.com –

$100 Off on Beautyrest® Hybrid

$100 Off on Beautyrest® Harmony Lux Carbon

$200 Off on Beautyrest® Harmony Lux Diamond

$200 Off on Beautyrest® Black Original

$300 Off on Beautyrest® Black with Cooling Upgrade or Cooling + Comfort Upgrade

*all Beautyrest sales are also available on Macys.com



13. Elemis

9/2-9/8. Enjoy 25% off on select full-size favorites* with CODE: LABORDAY – Elemis.com

14. Cover FX

Cover FX will be offering 20% off all products sitewide (promo code: HEYFALL) including the newly launched Luminous Tinted Moisturizer, Monochromatic Lip Color, and Custom Application Brush, as well as fan-favorite staples! coverfx.com



15. Beginning Boutique

From dresses to accessories, and more, you will love this fashion site!

Dates: 9/2 – 9/8

30% off U.S. site with code “OFFER30” – beginningboutique.com

16. DL1961

Stock up on all new denim and jeans!

Dates: 9/3 – 9/8

30% off with code “LABORDAY30” – dl1961.com

Here are some more seriously amazing sales you do not want to miss out on this weekend!

Tai Jewelry

20% off on all Tai product excluding sale and Tai Fine from Saturday, 9/5 to Monday, 9/7, taijewelry.com

Joanna Vargas

September 4 – 7 on JoannaVargas.com

15% off $100 LABOR15

20% off $200 LABOR20

25% off $300 LABOR25

SEEN Haircare

September 4 – 7th on HelloSeen.com

20% off the SEEN Essential Bundle

TOBI

50-80% off Sitewide – scheduled to go live: September 3 – September 7 at tobi.com

Jackie Mack Designs

25% off from September 4 to September 6 Discount will be applied at checkout at jackiemackdesigns.com

Solkissed Swimwear

25% off from now until September 8th with code LABORDAY2020 at solkissed.com

Discover Night

20% off TriSilk Pillowcases (any size any color) at discovernight.com

BELLAMI Hair

9/2 – 9/7 on bellamihair.com

10% OFF All Hair Extensions (Classic, Silk Seam, Platinum Perfection, Volumizers, and Instant Volume). Please note this offer excludes ponytail extensions.

use code LABORDAY10 at checkout to redeem.

OGX, Maui Moisture, & Aveeno Hair

Dates: August 30th – September 5th

Deal: Spend $25 on any lotion, get a $5 gift card free, target.com

Dates: August 30th – September 5th

Deal: BOGO 50% off in Walgreens for OGX, Maui Moisture, and Aveeno Hair products, walgreens.com

ACACIA

Dates: 9/4 – no end date on acacia.co

30% off Summer Collection

ASKK NY

Dates: 9/4 – 9/7 on askkny.com

30% off sitewide with code “ENDLESS-SUMMER”

CHRLDR

Dates: 8/28 – 9/7 on chrldr.com

20% off site wide

GYMSHARK

Dates: 9/7 – 9/9 on gymshark.com

Up to 30% off selected items (US & Canada only)

J.ING

Dates: 9/3-9/9 on jingus.com

20% off sitewide + 30% off on orders over $299

MONROW

Dates: 9/1- 9/7 on monrow.com

Extra 25% off sale items with code “EXTRA25”

SANCTUARY

Dates: 8/31- 9/7 on sanctuaryclothing.com

Extra 25% off all sale items with code “EXTRA25”

SOL ANGELES

Dates: 8/27 – 9/1 on sol-angeles.com

Up to 50% off on selected styles

SUNDRY

Dates: 9/3 – 9/7 on sundryclothing.com

Extra 30% off Sale + Free shipping on U.S. orders over $50 with code “30LABORDAY”

TALENTLESS

Dates: 9/5 – 9/7 on talentless.co

9/5 – 25% off all hoodies with code “HOODIES25”

9/6 – 25% off all sweatpants with code “25OFF”

9/7 – 25% off all tees with code “TEES25”

TWENTY MONTREAL

Dates: 9/3 – 9/7 on twentymontreal.com

25% off sitewide with code “Labor25”

VICI

Dates: 9/4 – 9/8 on vicicollection.com

40% off 100+ Summer Styles

Dates: 9/6 – 9/13

20% off September Collection with code “SEPTEMBER20”

WARP + WEFT

Dates: 9/3-9/7 on warpweftworld.com

40% off with code “LABORDAY40”

TUFT & NEEDLE

Now through September 7

10% off everything (excluding the quilt) on tuftandneedle.com

SIMMONS

August 28 – September 8

10% off everything on simmons.com

From 8/31 – 9/8, 15% off everything on wayfair.com

Adrianna Papell

Date: August 31 – September 9

Promo: 25% off sitewide *excluding sale and clearance, adriannapapell.com

AQUIS

9/4-9/7

25% off on Sephora.com

em:body

Date: September 4 – September 8 on embodyactivewear.com

Terms: 25% off the Toby Set

Code: LABORDAY

Daniel Patrick

Date of Sale: September 1 – September 7 on danielpatrick.us

Terms of Sale: Extra 30% off all sale items

Code: SALE30

Grey State

Date of Sale: September 4 – September 8 on greystateapparel.com

Terms of Sale: 30% off site-wide

Code: LABORDAY30

LOVE Binetti

Date of Sale: August 5 – September 10 on diegobinetti.com

Terms of Sale: 50%-70% Off Entire Site

Code: no code needed

Mestiza New York

Date of Sale: August 31 – September 8 on mestizanewyork.com

Terms of Sale: 20% off excluding new arrivals

Code: LABORDAY20

Rainbow Shops

Date of Sale: now through September 10 on rainbowshops.com

Terms of Sale: 10% off everything site-wide

Code: no code or exclusions

State Cashmere

Date of Sale: 9/3 – 9/7 on statecashmere.com

Terms of Sale: 15% off entire site

Code: LABOR2020

Ultracor

Date: August 28 – September 8 on ultracor.com

Terms: 20% off sitewide + free shipping + free water bottle with purchases over $300

Hat Attack

Date of Sale: September 4 – September 8 on hatattack.com

Terms of Sale: 25% off

Code: 25LABORDAY

Love Classic

Date: September 3- September 14 on loveclassic.com

Terms: 25% off select styles

Shades of Shades

Date: September 4 – 7 on shades-of-shades.com

Terms: Complimentary Next Day Shipping

Checkout Code: 1nudeluxe

Radley London

Date of Sale: 8/27 – 9/1 on radleylondon.com

Terms of Sale: Spend & Saveevent: spend $100 save $20 spend $150, save $40

Liverpool street family styles offered at Macy’s: September Week 1 / 2: 8/31 -9/7 – Labor Day Sale – Liverpool Street Promo 40% off

Ruthie Davis

Date of Sale: September 1 – September 5 on ruthiedavis.com

Terms of Sale: All Spring/Summer 2020 at 70% Off

Code: no code

Franco Sarto

Date of Sale: 8/29 – 9/2 on francosarto.com

Terms of Sale: 25% off + free shipping* Exclusions apply

Code: LDWSAVINGS

Bernardo1946

Date of Sale: Thursday 8/27 through Monday 9/7 on bernardo1946.com

Terms of Sale: Endless Summer Labor Day event. Using discount code, customers will receive an additional 20% discount on sale items.

Code: ENDLESSSUMMER

AMYO

Date of Sale: September 4 – 8 on amyojewelry.com

Terms of Sale: 20% Off Sitewide

Soufeel

Date of Sale: month of September on soufeel.com

Terms + Code:

• 10% Off Orders $49+, code:ANN10

• 15% Off Orders $65+, code:ANN15

• 20% Off Orders $99+, code:ANN20

The Sis Kiss

Date of Sale: 9/4-9/7 at midnight EST on thesiskiss.com

Terms + Code: BOGO 50% off, code: TSKLABORDAY

Pharaoun

Date of Sale: Now – 9/8 on pharaoun.com

Terms of Sale: Up to 25% off sitewide

Date of Sale: Now – 9/8 on madebymary.com

Terms of Sale: Free shipping on all orders

OH.SO

Date of Sale: September 4 – September 7 on shopohso.com

Term of Sale: 20% off

Code: SUMMER20

Glotrition

Date of Sale: September 3 – September 7 on glotrition.com

Term of Sale: a Farewell to Summer Sale, 20% off sitewide

Code: SUMMER20

Zone Naturals

Date of Sale: 9/4-9/7 on zonenaturals.com

Terms of Sale: 15% off entire site

Code: LABORDAY15

FINN & CO.

Date of Sale: 9/4-9/7 on thefaceoffinn.com

Terms of Sale: Free shipping on all orders

Code: Laborday2020

Design Essentials

Date of Sale: 9/4-9/7 on designessentials.com

Terms of Sale: All of our bundled sets are on sale. Get bundles of your favorite products for $20 (2 set), $30 (3 set), $40 (4 set), and $50 (32oz set)

Code: No Code Needed

BRABAR

Date of Sale: August 27 to September 3 on shopbrabar.com

Terms of Sale: Buy 2 & Get 2 Free – This includes everything BRABAR All Bras, Bralettes and Comfy undies. Free shipping and Free Returns

Brassybra

Date of Sale: September 4 – September 7 on brassybra.com

Terms of Sale: Buy One Get One 50% off

Code: No code needed

que Bottle

Date of Sale: 9/4 – 9/8 on quebottle.com

Terms of Sale: 20% off entire site + free shipping on orders over $35

SMOKO

Date of Sale: 9/4 – 9/7 on smokonow.com

Terms of Sale: 30%-70% off on selected items

Masks By Jill & Ally

September 1st @ 12PM – September 7th @ 5PM on jillzarin.com

60% off bundles and 20% off all masks!

Kora Organics

September 4-September 7 on koraorganics.com

The Noni Glow Sleeping Mask will be over 40% off

• Nue: Free Shipping + % of proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation

• Argaux: Free Shipping Now Through September 7th. Code: LABORDAY

• Kat Rudu: 20% Off Site This Weekend

• Coconu: Intimacy Kit , 25% off Friday Sept 4- Monday Sept. 7th. No code required

Naturalizer

60% off, 30% off other sale styles & free shipping with code: SITBACK – naturalizer.com

Chooka

Take an extra 30% off clearance products and receive free shipping with code: LDAY30 – shopchooka.com

LifeStride

30% off sitewide + Free Shipping (and returns). 9/4 – 9/8 on lifestride.com

Ryka

20% off sitewide + Free Shipping (and returns). 9/3 – 9/7 on ryka.com

TONYMOLY

30% off select sets with code “LABORDAY” and orders $65+ get a Butterfly Clip Thursday – Monday – tonymoly.us

Colgate

20% off the entire site on colgate.com. In order to redeem the discount, use the code 20OFF which also includes free shipping on your entire purchase. The sale begins today, 9/2 and will run until Tuesday, 9/8.

Bali Body

From September 6 to September 8 Bali Body will be offering 20% off their bestselling Self Tanning Mousse (Original Dark) and Face Tan Water at balibodyco.com with the discount applied automatically at checkout.

Coco & Eve

From September 3 to September 10 Coco & Eve will be offering 20% off sitewide at cocoandeve.com (excluding the Deep Clean Scalp Scrub) with checkout code SAVE20.

Frenchie

From Friday, September 4th to Monday, September 7th Frenchie will be offering 20% off sitewide at frenchiebulldog.com with checkout code LABORDAY20.

R0AM

From Friday, September 4th to Monday, September 7th R0AM will be offering free shipping on all orders at roamwears.com with checkout code ROAMSHIP.

Risk Twenty Two

From Friday, September 4th to Monday, September 7th Risk Twenty Two will be offering 40% off sitewide at risktwentytwo.com with checkout code LABOR20.

The Happy Planner

From Thursday, September 3rd to Monday, September 7th The Happy Planner will be offering the following sales promotions at thehappyplanner.com:

• Spend $75 get 15% off with checkout code FALL15

• Spend $100 get 20% off with checkout code FALL20

• Spend $150 get 25% off with checkout code FALL25

Urban Armor Gear

From Friday, September 4th to Monday, September 7th Urban Armor Gear will be offering 15% off all soft goods (backpacks, dop kits and sleeves) as well as other assorted markdowns site-wide at urbanarmorgear.com with checkout code LABOR15.

Julep

50% off sitewide from September 6 through September 7 on julep.com

Promo Code: JULEP50

Laura Geller

BOGO 50% off sitewide + free 4 piece gift set orders $25+ from September 4 through September 7 on laurageller.com

Promo Code: LABOR50

Skin Authority

Receive a full-size SkinSuit Face ($59 value) when you spend $75 or more at SkinAuthority.com

Promo Code: LABOR20

Phyto-C

15% off from September 4 through September 7 on phyto-c.com

Promo Code: LDW2020

BABOR

25% off sitewide from September 1 through September 8 *some exclusions apply, babor.com

Promo Code: LABORDAY

StriVectin

Free Full Size Cloudberry Moisture Mask with a purchase of $75+ from September 3 through September 7 on strivectin.com

PhysiciansFormula

30% off sitewide at PhysiciansFormula.com + a free Rosé Take the Germs Away Hand Sanitizer with any $35 purchase from September 1st through September 13th. All orders placed from September 4th through September 7th will also receive Free Standard U.S. Promo Code: PFSAVE30

Amazon: 25% off Best Deal from August 29th through September 11th on participating products including the 24 Karat Gold Collagen Lip Serum, Organic Wear Dewy Highlighter etc.

Grande Cosmetics

Buy a full-size GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum & receive a full-size lash product of your choice* FREE + free shipping! Available only at GrandeCosmetics.com from August 20th through August 24th *excludes additional GrandeLASH-MD and GrandeLASH-LIFT*