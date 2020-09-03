Labor Day Weekend Sales: Shop 50+ Amazing Deals You Don’t Want To Miss
While we’re sad that the summer is ending, Labor Day Weekend is officially here & that means amazing sales so we rounded up all of the best deals you can shop for, right here!
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Labor Day is always bittersweet – on one hand, it marks the official end to the summer but on the other hand, it means amazing sales that last all weekend long! There are millions of sales running this weekend on just about everything. From fashion to beauty, home, accessories, and more – we rounded up all of the most amazing deals that you need to shop for right now!
Below, we rounded up some of the best deals running in all different categories and we even showcased the top 16 best deals where you get the most bang for your buck. Beneath our list of top picks, you can see even more amazing steals from some of your favorite brands and retailers. No matter what it is you’re looking for, you will surely find a deal from a brand you love from our list below! Happy shopping!
1. Nasty Gal
Dates: 9/3 to 9/7 on nastygal.com
9/3 – 50% off sitewide from 3 to 9 pm + Extra 10% off Fall essentials with code “FALL10”
9/4 – 50% off sitewide from 4 to 11pm + Extra 10% Off Tops & Bottoms with code “NEED10”
9/5 – 60% off new arrivals + 50% off everything else + $10 Express shipping on all orders
9/6 – 60% off new arrivals + 50% off everything else
9/7 – 50% off sitewide + An Extra 10% off everything + $10 Express shipping on all orders
2. Kate Sommerville
Dates: September 5 – September 7 on KateSomerville.com
Deal: Receive a free Goat Milk Cleanser with any $68 purchase ($38 value)
Code: LABORDAYGM
3. Bevara Skincare
August 24 – September 7 on bevaraskin.com
• Buy 1 product, get one for 40% off PLUS free shipping
• Discount applied automatically at checkout, no code necessary
4. The Company Store
Date of Sale: 9/2 – 9/8 on thecompanystore.com
Terms of Sale: 20% off entire site + free shipping
Coupon Code: H20LDWKD
5. Chinese Laundry
Date of Sale: 9/3 – 9/7 on chineselaundry.com
30% Off Sitewide, includes Sale Styles (some exclusions)
Code: WKND30
6. Splendid
Date of Sale: September 3 – September 8
Terms of Sale: 40% off Almost Everything
ALSO: September 3 offering “50% Almost Everything Including Classics (24 hours only)” Splendid.com
7. Serta
Now through September 14 on Serta.com –
• $200 Off iComfort by Serta® Base Model (CF1000) and Cooling Upgrade (CF2000) and Max Cooling upgrade (CF3000) available at mattress, furniture and department stores and on Serta.com
• $400 Off iComfort by Serta® with Max Cooling & Pressure Relief Upgrade (CF4000) available at mattress, furniture and department stores and on Serta.com
8. Vitamin A
Dates: 9/1 – 9/7
Up to 50% off select styles // Get an additional 10% off your entire cart when you buy a second swimsuit. vitaminaswim.com
9. REN Skincare
Up to 25% off from 9/4-9/7
15% Off $50 with code WEEKEND15
20% off $100 with code WEEKEND20
25% off $150 with code WEEKEND25
*This offer excludes value sets, bundles and super sizes. Renskincare.com
10. Sigma Beauty
9/4-9/7 on SigmaBeauty.com
Buy 3 items, get 20% off
Buy 4 items, get 30% off
Buy 5+ items, get 40% off
11. Perricone MD
Semi-annual sale now through 9/6 on PerriconeMD.com
25% off site wide with code ANNUAL25
50% off supplements
12. Beautyrest
Now through September 14 on beautyrest.com –
$100 Off on Beautyrest® Hybrid
$100 Off on Beautyrest® Harmony Lux Carbon
$200 Off on Beautyrest® Harmony Lux Diamond
$200 Off on Beautyrest® Black Original
$300 Off on Beautyrest® Black with Cooling Upgrade or Cooling + Comfort Upgrade
*all Beautyrest sales are also available on Macys.com
13. Elemis
9/2-9/8. Enjoy 25% off on select full-size favorites* with CODE: LABORDAY – Elemis.com
14. Cover FX
Cover FX will be offering 20% off all products sitewide (promo code: HEYFALL) including the newly launched Luminous Tinted Moisturizer, Monochromatic Lip Color, and Custom Application Brush, as well as fan-favorite staples! coverfx.com
15. Beginning Boutique
From dresses to accessories, and more, you will love this fashion site!
Dates: 9/2 – 9/8
30% off U.S. site with code “OFFER30” – beginningboutique.com
16. DL1961
Stock up on all new denim and jeans!
Dates: 9/3 – 9/8
30% off with code “LABORDAY30” – dl1961.com
Here are some more seriously amazing sales you do not want to miss out on this weekend!
Tai Jewelry
20% off on all Tai product excluding sale and Tai Fine from Saturday, 9/5 to Monday, 9/7, taijewelry.com
Joanna Vargas
September 4 – 7 on JoannaVargas.com
15% off $100 LABOR15
20% off $200 LABOR20
25% off $300 LABOR25
SEEN Haircare
September 4 – 7th on HelloSeen.com
20% off the SEEN Essential Bundle
TOBI
50-80% off Sitewide – scheduled to go live: September 3 – September 7 at tobi.com
Jackie Mack Designs
25% off from September 4 to September 6 Discount will be applied at checkout at jackiemackdesigns.com
Solkissed Swimwear
25% off from now until September 8th with code LABORDAY2020 at solkissed.com
Discover Night
20% off TriSilk Pillowcases (any size any color) at discovernight.com
BELLAMI Hair
9/2 – 9/7 on bellamihair.com
10% OFF All Hair Extensions (Classic, Silk Seam, Platinum Perfection, Volumizers, and Instant Volume). Please note this offer excludes ponytail extensions.
use code LABORDAY10 at checkout to redeem.
OGX, Maui Moisture, & Aveeno Hair
Dates: August 30th – September 5th
Deal: Spend $25 on any lotion, get a $5 gift card free, target.com
Dates: August 30th – September 5th
Deal: BOGO 50% off in Walgreens for OGX, Maui Moisture, and Aveeno Hair products, walgreens.com
ACACIA
Dates: 9/4 – no end date on acacia.co
30% off Summer Collection
ASKK NY
Dates: 9/4 – 9/7 on askkny.com
30% off sitewide with code “ENDLESS-SUMMER”
CHRLDR
Dates: 8/28 – 9/7 on chrldr.com
20% off site wide
GYMSHARK
Dates: 9/7 – 9/9 on gymshark.com
Up to 30% off selected items (US & Canada only)
J.ING
Dates: 9/3-9/9 on jingus.com
20% off sitewide + 30% off on orders over $299
MONROW
Dates: 9/1- 9/7 on monrow.com
Extra 25% off sale items with code “EXTRA25”
SANCTUARY
Dates: 8/31- 9/7 on sanctuaryclothing.com
Extra 25% off all sale items with code “EXTRA25”
SOL ANGELES
Dates: 8/27 – 9/1 on sol-angeles.com
Up to 50% off on selected styles
SUNDRY
Dates: 9/3 – 9/7 on sundryclothing.com
Extra 30% off Sale + Free shipping on U.S. orders over $50 with code “30LABORDAY”
TALENTLESS
Dates: 9/5 – 9/7 on talentless.co
9/5 – 25% off all hoodies with code “HOODIES25”
9/6 – 25% off all sweatpants with code “25OFF”
9/7 – 25% off all tees with code “TEES25”
TWENTY MONTREAL
Dates: 9/3 – 9/7 on twentymontreal.com
25% off sitewide with code “Labor25”
VICI
Dates: 9/4 – 9/8 on vicicollection.com
40% off 100+ Summer Styles
Dates: 9/6 – 9/13
20% off September Collection with code “SEPTEMBER20”
WARP + WEFT
Dates: 9/3-9/7 on warpweftworld.com
40% off with code “LABORDAY40”
TUFT & NEEDLE
Now through September 7
10% off everything (excluding the quilt) on tuftandneedle.com
SIMMONS
August 28 – September 8
10% off everything on simmons.com
From 8/31 – 9/8, 15% off everything on wayfair.com
Adrianna Papell
Date: August 31 – September 9
Promo: 25% off sitewide *excluding sale and clearance, adriannapapell.com
AQUIS
9/4-9/7
25% off on Sephora.com
em:body
Date: September 4 – September 8 on embodyactivewear.com
Terms: 25% off the Toby Set
Code: LABORDAY
Daniel Patrick
Date of Sale: September 1 – September 7 on danielpatrick.us
Terms of Sale: Extra 30% off all sale items
Code: SALE30
Grey State
Date of Sale: September 4 – September 8 on greystateapparel.com
Terms of Sale: 30% off site-wide
Code: LABORDAY30
LOVE Binetti
Date of Sale: August 5 – September 10 on diegobinetti.com
Terms of Sale: 50%-70% Off Entire Site
Code: no code needed
Mestiza New York
Date of Sale: August 31 – September 8 on mestizanewyork.com
Terms of Sale: 20% off excluding new arrivals
Code: LABORDAY20
Rainbow Shops
Date of Sale: now through September 10 on rainbowshops.com
Terms of Sale: 10% off everything site-wide
Code: no code or exclusions
State Cashmere
Date of Sale: 9/3 – 9/7 on statecashmere.com
Terms of Sale: 15% off entire site
Code: LABOR2020
Ultracor
Date: August 28 – September 8 on ultracor.com
Terms: 20% off sitewide + free shipping + free water bottle with purchases over $300
Hat Attack
Date of Sale: September 4 – September 8 on hatattack.com
Terms of Sale: 25% off
Code: 25LABORDAY
Love Classic
Date: September 3- September 14 on loveclassic.com
Terms: 25% off select styles
Shades of Shades
Date: September 4 – 7 on shades-of-shades.com
Terms: Complimentary Next Day Shipping
Checkout Code: 1nudeluxe
Radley London
Date of Sale: 8/27 – 9/1 on radleylondon.com
Terms of Sale: Spend & Saveevent: spend $100 save $20 spend $150, save $40
Liverpool street family styles offered at Macy’s: September Week 1 / 2: 8/31 -9/7 – Labor Day Sale – Liverpool Street Promo 40% off
Ruthie Davis
Date of Sale: September 1 – September 5 on ruthiedavis.com
Terms of Sale: All Spring/Summer 2020 at 70% Off
Code: no code
Franco Sarto
Date of Sale: 8/29 – 9/2 on francosarto.com
Terms of Sale: 25% off + free shipping* Exclusions apply
Code: LDWSAVINGS
Bernardo1946
Date of Sale: Thursday 8/27 through Monday 9/7 on bernardo1946.com
Terms of Sale: Endless Summer Labor Day event. Using discount code, customers will receive an additional 20% discount on sale items.
Code: ENDLESSSUMMER
AMYO
Date of Sale: September 4 – 8 on amyojewelry.com
Terms of Sale: 20% Off Sitewide
Soufeel
Date of Sale: month of September on soufeel.com
Terms + Code:
• 10% Off Orders $49+, code:ANN10
• 15% Off Orders $65+, code:ANN15
• 20% Off Orders $99+, code:ANN20
The Sis Kiss
Date of Sale: 9/4-9/7 at midnight EST on thesiskiss.com
Terms + Code: BOGO 50% off, code: TSKLABORDAY
Pharaoun
Date of Sale: Now – 9/8 on pharaoun.com
Terms of Sale: Up to 25% off sitewide
b
Date of Sale: Now – 9/8 on madebymary.com
Terms of Sale: Free shipping on all orders
OH.SO
Date of Sale: September 4 – September 7 on shopohso.com
Term of Sale: 20% off
Code: SUMMER20
Glotrition
Date of Sale: September 3 – September 7 on glotrition.com
Term of Sale: a Farewell to Summer Sale, 20% off sitewide
Code: SUMMER20
Zone Naturals
Date of Sale: 9/4-9/7 on zonenaturals.com
Terms of Sale: 15% off entire site
Code: LABORDAY15
FINN & CO.
Date of Sale: 9/4-9/7 on thefaceoffinn.com
Terms of Sale: Free shipping on all orders
Code: Laborday2020
Design Essentials
Date of Sale: 9/4-9/7 on designessentials.com
Terms of Sale: All of our bundled sets are on sale. Get bundles of your favorite products for $20 (2 set), $30 (3 set), $40 (4 set), and $50 (32oz set)
Code: No Code Needed
BRABAR
Date of Sale: August 27 to September 3 on shopbrabar.com
Terms of Sale: Buy 2 & Get 2 Free – This includes everything BRABAR All Bras, Bralettes and Comfy undies. Free shipping and Free Returns
Brassybra
Date of Sale: September 4 – September 7 on brassybra.com
Terms of Sale: Buy One Get One 50% off
Code: No code needed
que Bottle
Date of Sale: 9/4 – 9/8 on quebottle.com
Terms of Sale: 20% off entire site + free shipping on orders over $35
SMOKO
Date of Sale: 9/4 – 9/7 on smokonow.com
Terms of Sale: 30%-70% off on selected items
Masks By Jill & Ally
September 1st @ 12PM – September 7th @ 5PM on jillzarin.com
60% off bundles and 20% off all masks!
Kora Organics
September 4-September 7 on koraorganics.com
The Noni Glow Sleeping Mask will be over 40% off
• Nue: Free Shipping + % of proceeds go to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
• Argaux: Free Shipping Now Through September 7th. Code: LABORDAY
• Kat Rudu: 20% Off Site This Weekend
• Coconu: Intimacy Kit , 25% off Friday Sept 4- Monday Sept. 7th. No code required
Naturalizer
60% off, 30% off other sale styles & free shipping with code: SITBACK – naturalizer.com
Chooka
Take an extra 30% off clearance products and receive free shipping with code: LDAY30 – shopchooka.com
LifeStride
30% off sitewide + Free Shipping (and returns). 9/4 – 9/8 on lifestride.com
Ryka
20% off sitewide + Free Shipping (and returns). 9/3 – 9/7 on ryka.com
TONYMOLY
30% off select sets with code “LABORDAY” and orders $65+ get a Butterfly Clip Thursday – Monday – tonymoly.us
Colgate
20% off the entire site on colgate.com. In order to redeem the discount, use the code 20OFF which also includes free shipping on your entire purchase. The sale begins today, 9/2 and will run until Tuesday, 9/8.
Bali Body
From September 6 to September 8 Bali Body will be offering 20% off their bestselling Self Tanning Mousse (Original Dark) and Face Tan Water at balibodyco.com with the discount applied automatically at checkout.
Coco & Eve
From September 3 to September 10 Coco & Eve will be offering 20% off sitewide at cocoandeve.com (excluding the Deep Clean Scalp Scrub) with checkout code SAVE20.
Frenchie
From Friday, September 4th to Monday, September 7th Frenchie will be offering 20% off sitewide at frenchiebulldog.com with checkout code LABORDAY20.
R0AM
From Friday, September 4th to Monday, September 7th R0AM will be offering free shipping on all orders at roamwears.com with checkout code ROAMSHIP.
Risk Twenty Two
From Friday, September 4th to Monday, September 7th Risk Twenty Two will be offering 40% off sitewide at risktwentytwo.com with checkout code LABOR20.
The Happy Planner
From Thursday, September 3rd to Monday, September 7th The Happy Planner will be offering the following sales promotions at thehappyplanner.com:
• Spend $75 get 15% off with checkout code FALL15
• Spend $100 get 20% off with checkout code FALL20
• Spend $150 get 25% off with checkout code FALL25
Urban Armor Gear
From Friday, September 4th to Monday, September 7th Urban Armor Gear will be offering 15% off all soft goods (backpacks, dop kits and sleeves) as well as other assorted markdowns site-wide at urbanarmorgear.com with checkout code LABOR15.
Julep
50% off sitewide from September 6 through September 7 on julep.com
Promo Code: JULEP50
Laura Geller
BOGO 50% off sitewide + free 4 piece gift set orders $25+ from September 4 through September 7 on laurageller.com
Promo Code: LABOR50
Skin Authority
Receive a full-size SkinSuit Face ($59 value) when you spend $75 or more at SkinAuthority.com
Promo Code: LABOR20
Phyto-C
15% off from September 4 through September 7 on phyto-c.com
Promo Code: LDW2020
BABOR
25% off sitewide from September 1 through September 8 *some exclusions apply, babor.com
Promo Code: LABORDAY
StriVectin
Free Full Size Cloudberry Moisture Mask with a purchase of $75+ from September 3 through September 7 on strivectin.com
PhysiciansFormula
30% off sitewide at PhysiciansFormula.com + a free Rosé Take the Germs Away Hand Sanitizer with any $35 purchase from September 1st through September 13th. All orders placed from September 4th through September 7th will also receive Free Standard U.S. Promo Code: PFSAVE30
Amazon: 25% off Best Deal from August 29th through September 11th on participating products including the 24 Karat Gold Collagen Lip Serum, Organic Wear Dewy Highlighter etc.
Grande Cosmetics
Buy a full-size GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum & receive a full-size lash product of your choice* FREE + free shipping! Available only at GrandeCosmetics.com from August 20th through August 24th *excludes additional GrandeLASH-MD and GrandeLASH-LIFT*