Over 20,000 People Swear By This Chunky Knit Sweater For Fall & It’s On Sale For Under $40

Image Credit: alonesdj/Adobe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Fall is officially in full swing and the cold months are on their way, so if you’re looking for a new cozy sweater, then the ZESICA Turtleneck Sweater is going to be your new go-to. The sweater is currently 23% off the retail price of $51.99, so it can be all yours for just $39.99, saving you $12. It’s available in a variety of different colors and you will absolutely love it.

Get the ZESICA Women’s Turtleneck Sweater here for $39.99.

The sweater is available in a whopping 18 different colors and patterns and is made from 100% acrylic fabric. The chunky knit sweater has a mock turtleneck and has a baggy fit with a tighter waistband. You can machine wash it and throw it in the dryer on low, which makes it super easy to care for. Whether you rock it with a pair of jeans, leggings, or sweatpants, you can’t go wrong with this cozy and stylish piece.

There’s a reason why this sweater has over 20,300 positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely swear by it. One happy customer gushed, “To say I am obsessed is an understatement!!! Everywhere I go, I get compliments on this sweater! It’s so soft and is not too thick so it’s perfect for warmer places because I can get that fall feeling without sweating. It’s a beautiful orange and looks more expensive in person than it is! Now I want to order all the colors LOL.”

Meanwhile, another satisfied customer wrote, “I like that this sweater fits TTS [true to size]. I ordered a small and it’s perfect. It’s lightweight so it’s not too heavy. The neck is very impressive because it’s not constricting, it’s very loose and not itchy at all. Want this in other colors!”