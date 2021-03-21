7 Stylish & Comfortable Jumpsuits Under $50 That You Can Wear All Spring Long

Spring is here, which means it’s time to switch up your style! Add jumpsuits to your wardrobe and shop our top picks from Forever 21, Calvin Klein and more!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Finally, warmer weather is here! Spring officially started on March 20, and you know what that means — it’s time to swap out your winter wardrobe with lighter styles. Jumpsuits are ideal for spring because it’s too early for shorts, but it’s the right time to bare your shoulders and arms. Not to mention, jumpsuits are so versatile, that you can rock them at home, to the office, or for a night out on the town. Kick off you spring wardrobe with brand-name jumpsuits that are under $50!

1. Forever 21 Drawstring Tank Jogger Jumpsuit

This Forever 21 Drawstring Tank Jogger Jumpsuit is one of our favorites — and it comes in a pretty pink color, white and taupe (pictured below). The knit jogger jumpsuit features a tank top bodice with sleeveless construction, round neckline and an elastic waist with self-tie drawstring detail so you can customize your fit. The ankle-hem is ideal to rock your favorite pair of sneakers, or a pointed pump. Yes, joggers and heels are a thing! $15, forever21.com