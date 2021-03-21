Shop

7 Stylish & Comfortable Jumpsuits Under $50 That You Can Wear All Spring Long

Spring is here, which means it’s time to switch up your style! Add jumpsuits to your wardrobe and shop our top picks from Forever 21, Calvin Klein and more!

Finally, warmer weather is here! Spring officially started on March 20, and you know what that means — it’s time to swap out your winter wardrobe with lighter styles. Jumpsuits are ideal for spring because it’s too early for shorts, but it’s the right time to bare your shoulders and arms. Not to mention, jumpsuits are so versatile, that you can rock them at home, to the office, or for a night out on the town. Kick off you spring wardrobe with brand-name jumpsuits that are under $50!

1. Forever 21 Drawstring Tank Jogger Jumpsuit

This Forever 21 Drawstring Tank Jogger Jumpsuit is one of our favorites — and it comes in a pretty pink color, white and taupe (pictured below). The knit jogger jumpsuit features a tank top bodice with sleeveless construction, round neckline and an elastic waist with self-tie drawstring detail so you can customize your fit. The ankle-hem is ideal to rock your favorite pair of sneakers, or a pointed pump. Yes, joggers and heels are a thing! $15, forever21.com

2. Smocked Back Leaves Print Strapless Jumpsuit

The perfect spring-summer jumpsuit! This ZAFUL Strapless Jumpsuit with leaves print and cropped wide legs is amazing for a day brunch with your squad, or even for a wedding. Customers have raved over its quality, comfortable material and elastic, ruched back. $22, zaful.com

3. Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit

This Amazon Essentials Sleeveless Linen Jumpsuit is a wardrobe must-have! It’s figure-flattering, airy and breathable for a comfortable, stylish fit. It features a sultry v-neckline, back zipper, drawstring waist, and convenient side pickets. What’s incredible about this particular jumpsuit is that it ranges in sizes from 0-20 — and it comes in a variety of bright spring colors, including: pink, yellow, blue, beige, black and a rainbow checkered print. $18, amazon

4. Calvin Klein Sleeveless V-Neck Jumpsuit 

It’s a rare occasion when a blazer jumpsuit by Calvin Klein is under $50. But, we found a dressier one that’s in our price point! Introducing the Calvin Klein Sleeveless V-Neck Jumpsuit! It has a plunging blazer top and silver button designs that are both sophisticated and sexy. You can rock this jumpsuit for a date night or a big day at the office. $47, amazon

5. Old Navy Breathe ON V-Neck Wide-Leg Jumpsuit

A fashion staple for spring is the Old Navy Breathe ON V-Neck Jumpsuit! What separates this jumpsuit from the rest is its knit jersey material that’s soft and breathable due to its four-way super stretch. Additionally, its quality material includes Go-Dry moisture-wicking technology to keep you dry and comfortable throughout the day. This jumpsuit has everything — a V-neck and V-back, airy sleeveless arm openings, an elasticized waist with adjustable sliding bungee-cord drawstring and scoop pockets at the hips. It comes in a variety of bright colors including yellow (pictured below), coral, green, brown, gray and black. $45, oldnavy.com

6. Amazon, Daily Ritual Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit

An Amazon brand that we’re obsessed with! The Daily Ritual Sleeveless Cropped Jumpsuit is about to be your new best friend. Why? — Because you’re never going to want to take it off. This elevated basic can be dressed up or down to go anywhere your day takes you. Its soft and cozy material is so comfortable that it feels like second skin and drapes luxuriously on the body. Finally, it’s acceptable to live in your sweats! $40, amazon

7. BAILEY BLUE Zip Front Athletic Jumpsuit

We had to include a sporty style that you’ll live in! The Bailey Blue Zip Front Athletic Jumpsuit at Nordstrom Rack is the ideal athleisure jumpsuit. It includes burgundy and white sporty stripes on the arm and leg cuffs, as well as a plunging neckline with a silver front zipper. Additionally, the cinched waist hugs your figure in all the right places for a complimenting fit. Pair this jumpsuit with cool kicks and be on your way! $27, nordstromrack.com