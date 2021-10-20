The 12 Best Halloween Makeup Products For 2021

Halloween is right around the corner & to get you prepared, we rounded up the best makeup products you need to achieve your costume!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing for sure, it is that Halloween is the perfect time to experiment with makeup. No matter what your costume is – there is always a look you can achieve with makeup and to help you out, we rounded up our favorite products.

From mascara to false lashes, lip tints, and more – there’s something for everyone on our list and each product is explained so you know how and when to use it. You can shop our fave picks below!

Our Picks for the Best Halloween Makeup Products

Below, we have listed 12 of our favorite products that are all essential in achieving the perfect Halloween glam this year.

DIBS Beauty Status Stick



The Status Stick is a no-mess, mistake-proof essential for your Halloween makeup routine. The highlighter can be used as a traditional highlighter or under foundation, plus you can use it on your face and body. It gives you a subtle sheen at first but you can keep layering it to give you your desired glow. $32, dibsbeauty.com

Use it to get a gorgeous glow.

Milani An Enchanted Escape Eyeshadow Palette



No matter what look you’re trying to achieve this Halloween, this limited-edition Enchanted Escape Eyeshadow Palette is all you need. It contains a mix of shimmers, mattes, and bright colors to create a variety of looks. They’re extremely pigmented, easy to blend, and lasts all day. $14, milanicosmetics.com

Use it to create any costume.

KVD Beauty Tattoo Liner



There’s a reason why this liquid eyeliner is a cult favorite and it’s because it really works. Its razor-sharp, smudge-resistant, waterproof, lasts all day long and gives you a precise cat-eye that will compliment any costume you wear. $22, kvdveganbeauty.com

Use it to get the perfect cat-eye.

wet n wild Photo Focus Dewy Foundation



To give yourself a perfect base for all your makeup, this foundation is key. It’s available in 19 different shades and leaves you with a matte finish that is buildable. Even better, it’s 100% cruelty-free and has over 4,000 positive reviews on Amazon. $3, amazon.com

Use it as the base for any look.

essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara



If you’ve been on social media, specifically TikTok, then chances are you’ve heard of this mascara. It’s beloved by over 200,000 people on Amazon for its long-lasting, false lash effect. It lifts and curls your lashes instantly and will stay on all day. $3, amazon.com

Use it to intensify any Halloween look.

Julep Creme to Powder Eyeshadow Stick



For an easy-to-apply shimmery look on your lids, this eyeshadow stick is essential. It easily glides on and gives you a punch of color that’s lightweight, buildable, and blendable. $14, amazon.com

Use it for buildable coverage on your lids.

sefudun Matte Long Lasting Lip Tint



Over 1,900 people swear by this lip tint which comes in a set of six different colors, all of which come in an adorable mini wine bottle. It’s completely waterproof and lasts all day, so you don’t have to worry about smudging while eating, drinking, or wearing a face mask. $15, amazon.com

Use it to create the perfect vamp lip.

NYX Professional Makeup Face & Body Glitter



Halloween would not be complete without some glitter and this glitter jar is perfect. It’s available in 20 different colors and is safe enough to be used on both the face and body. The glitter is loose, so add some gel or cream to your face or body, sprinkle some on, and you’re good to go. $6, amazon.com

Use it for any sparkly look from a fairy to a unicorn.

Pawotence False Eyelashes



False lashes are an absolute must if you want to take your costume to the next level and this set comes in a pack of 10 so you are set. They’re made with ultra-fine fibers, so they look and feel super natural on your eyes. $9, amazon.com

Use it to add drama to your costume.

e.l.f. Makeup Mist & Set



Once your makeup is done, it’s important to set it with a spray so that it stays in place all day long. This one is amazing because you can use it to set your makeup and to mist your face throughout the day and night for a quick refresher. Even better, it’s 100% vegan and cruelty-free. $6, amazon.com

Use it to set your Halloween makeup in place.

Garnier SkinActive Micellar Cleansing Water



At the end of the night, you want to make sure you have a good makeup remover that’s gentle on the skin but tough on makeup, and this is perfect. It removes your makeup while cleansing and hydrating, plus, it’s safe for sensitive skin. $7, amazon.com

Use it to remove makeup.

BANILA CO Clean It Zero Original Cleansing Balm



One of our favorite cleansers of all time is this cleansing balm. It easily melts away even the most stubborn makeup, it’s hydrating and refreshing. You will feel as fresh and as good as new after a long day of wearing makeup. $19, amazon.com

Use it to clean off your face.