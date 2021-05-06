5 Stylish & Comfortable Maxi Dresses Under $50 That Are Similar To Ashley Tisdale

Maxi dresses are the perfect thing to throw on to head out for a day of errands. Inspired by Ashley Tisdale, we’ve rounded up 5 comfy & adorable maxi dresses for you to rock this summer!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

What’s more comfortable than a maxi dress? We’re obsessed with this timeless trend: paired with sandals, heels, or even sneakers, they are fashionable and oh-so-versatile. Stars are always seen sporting this long, flowy dress style when out and about running errands, grabbing lunch, or even walking their beloved dogs. One fashion icon, Ashley Tisdale, has rocked a maxi dress in some of the best ways – even while pregnant! Pictured here, the High School Musical star donned a beautiful black and floral maxi dress paired with fabulous, animal print shoes, a Louis Vuitton handbag, and a fresh-out-the-salon hairdo. The dress flatters her figure so well, and you can’t even notice her growing baby bump in it!

Want to look just like Ashley in this comfortable and ever-fashionable wardrobe must-have? We’ve rounded up 5 stunning and totally comfy maxi dresses that you’ll definitely be able to count on this summer. Check these out!

1. GRECERELLE Women’s Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress

Hello, versatile! This maxi dress from Grecerelle is an Amazon Choice garment, and it couldn’t be more clear as to why. We love this black basic style, but it also comes in 40 (yes, 40) other colors and prints! The pockets, short sleeves, and slight slit up the leg add plenty of subtle styles, making it sexy and effortless at the same time. The loose fit is completely non-restricting and so comfortable it feels like you’re wearing pajamas. Dress it up with a pair of sexy espadrilles for a night out with friends this summer! $33, amazon.com

2. Milumia Button Up Floral Flowy Maxi Dress

If you have more of a bohemian style, we’ve found the perfect option for you. This button-up, the floral flowy maxi dress is giving us major boho vibes and we are obsessed! It has loose short-sleeves and a full button-up front which ends just above the knee where the dress makes a sexy slit to show off some leg. It’s also available in over 20 other funky prints and designs, so there’s something for everyone. This dress would be adorable worn with sandals for a picnic in the park. $46, amazon.com

3. OUGES Deep V Neck Adjustable Spaghetti Strap Maxi Dress

For something simple yet elegant, this deep v neck spaghetti strap maxi is just what you need. This navy blue option is gorgeous, but it comes in almost 30 other design options. It has an ultra-feminine style with a v-neck, waist tie to add some shape, and two side pockets for convenience. Plus, the spaghetti straps can be adjusted to your liking, and it’s full coverage enough to wear a bra or bralette underneath. This would be a total hit at any graduation party this summer! $29, amazon.com

4. SheIn Strappy Backless Summer Evening Party Maxi Dress

Everyone knows that SheIn is the go-to for trendy, affordable clothes and accessories no matter what time of year. Their summer styles are on fleek this year, including this strappy, backless maxi dress that you need to add to your closet! Don’t be fooled- this dress appears to be super sexy, but it has a soft and stretchy fabric making it unbelievably comfortable. It has a criss-cross back with a tie, is floor-length, and bodycon to hug your figure. Paired with your favorite pumps or stilettos, you know exactly what to wear to your next summer wedding or dinner date! Check out any of the other colors and prints available, too. $31, amazon.com

5. SweatyRocks Long Sleeve Chiffon Maxi Dress

A flirty, girly spin on this dress staple is this flared, chiffon maxi from SweatyRocks. It has a cute, peasant-top style to it, but with all the comfort of a long dress to throw on whenever. It’s made from a super soft fabric and comes in four solid and bright color options. The square neck and long sleeves couldn’t be more flattering, and the A-line, flared bottom detailing compliments any body type. Throw this on with a neutral pair of wedges for a coffee date, or to run a few errands. $36, amazon.com