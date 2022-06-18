Anne Hathaway’s Breezy And Minimalistic Summer Staple Is Just Over $20 On Amazon

Image Credit: BeautifulSignatureIG / SplashNews

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Looking for something comfortable yet super stylish to add to your closet? Anne Hathaway had the right idea when she stepped off a Hollywood set in an ultra-casual romper. Amazon has got you covered with a super similar romper for the shocking price of just a little over $20. It’s the no. 1 best-seller in women’s fashion overalls and it’s your turn to find out why.

YESNO Women Casual Romper: Buy it on Amazon

This wide legged jumpsuit is made of 100% cotton, which means it’s breathable, breezy and overall just perfect for the oncoming onslaught of summer heat. It comes in 14 colors and 9 different size options, making it a great match for any size or style. The spaghetti straps and loose legs give it a casual, yet tasteful look that make it a versatile garment. This romper is easy to dress up or dress down with a pair of high heels or, as Anne Hathaway styled it, with a pair of simple birkenstock sandals.

The great thing about this product is that it’s all in one-piece! You can save the time you would spend trying to piece a top and a bottom together and slip into an outfit that’s already been made for you. Last but definitely not least, it has pockets! There is nothing that makes an outfit better than pockets.

One 5-star shopper raved over this piece, saying that the overalls were, “Quite comfortable and roomy. I wanted that baggy feel to show when I would wear them.”

With Anne Hathaway as a cosigner, there’s no reason not to snatch up this steal of a romper. It makes getting dressed easy, and you’re sure to get compliments on how effortlessly elegant you look. Order them now on Amazon before the word gets out — and while the price is right.