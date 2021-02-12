5 Non-Oily Daily Facial Moisturizers With SPF That You Should Be Using This Winter

If you’re looking for a new daily face moisturizer that hydrates your skin while protecting you from harmful UV rays, then look no further than our top picks!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to a daily moisturizer, there are a lot of factors to look for but one ingredient that’s essential is SPF. It’s super important to wear SPF daily to protect from harmful UV rays while preventing signs of aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, and dark spots. Luckily, we’ve rounded up all of our favorite non-oily daily facial moisturizers with SPF and you can shop all of our top picks below!

1. Cetaphil Daily Oil-Free Facial Moisturizer

People swear by Cetaphil products as they’re great for sensitive skin and super gentle. We especially love this face cream that hydrates your skin while also providing sun protection with SPF 35. The cream is fragrance-free and paraben-free, plus, it has a non-greasy formula. $16, amazon.com



2. Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 25

This face cream targets the three major signs of aging – wrinkles, uneven skin tone, and firmness. The cream also has SPF 25 to protect you from the sun and is formulated with vitamin C to brighten your complexion. It’s super hydrating and will keep your skin moisturized all day long. $17, amazon.com



3. Olay Age Defying, Anti-Wrinkle Day Lotion with Sunscreen

There’s a reason why over 500 people gave this cream five stars and it’s because customers swear by it. It works on all skin tones and types, even the most sensitive skin, plus it has SPF 15. It’s formulated with vitamin B3, beta-hydroxy, and vitamin E, all of which work together to help minimize the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. $23, amazon.com



4. La Roche-Posay Anthelios SX Daily Face Moisturizer

Loved by over 1,100 customers, this face cream is super lightweight and non-greasy, plus, it has SPF 15. It’s oxybenzone-free and it keeps your skin moisturized for a full 24 hours. One customer even went so far as to say that it’s the “best moisturized hands down.” The customer continued, “I have sensitive skin with an oily T but dry spots from sun worshipping. I occasionally get a zit. I’ve used philosophy, clinique, oil of olay, estee lauder, eucerin, cerave, cetaphil, aveeno, and more. No major complaints against any of them. However, my skin didn’t feel or act perfect. My dermatologist recommended la roche-posay 10 years ago and I absolutely love. Normally I change moisturizers in the summer hot months and winter cold months, but this works for me year-round. I just keep buying when I run out.” $34, amazon.com



5. Aveeno Positively Radiant Daily Facial Moisturizer

You can’t go wrong with this daily moisturizer that has over 9,500 positive reviews. It’s the perfect cream to use if you have sensitive skin because it has SPF 15. Even better, it’s non-greasy, oil-free, hypoallergenic, and non-comedogenic – what more could you ask for? $13, amazon.com

