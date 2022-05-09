2022 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards — Best Drugstore Makeup & Skincare



There were a bunch of fabulous winners in the drugstore makeup and skincare categories during the 2022 HollywoodLife Beauty Awards and we rounded up all of our top picks.



From bronzer to face wash, concealer, and more – this year’s winners are seriously amazing and even though they have an affordable price point, they still pack a big punch. Despite the lower price points, our drugstore winners work just as well as luxurious products and you can shop all of the winners below.

The 8 Best Drugstore Makeup & Skincare Products of 2022

BEST CONCEALER – JOAH Beauty Perfect Complexion Serum Concealer

Available in a range of 10 shades, we are loving this cruelty-free concealer. It has a serum formula that’s enhanced with ceramides and peptides so your skin is left looking dewy, not crunchy. It helps eliminate the appearance of dark circles and puffiness while brightening your eye area. $12, joahbeauty.com

BEST HAIR BRUSH – Goody Go Gentle Infusion Paddle Brush

This is a great everyday hair brush that’s made with a mix of vegan boar and flexible bristles with balls at the tips. The brush also has a soft cushion that contours to your head while brushing so it’s not uncomfortable and doesn’t pull at strands. $10, target.com

BEST MAKEUP REMOVER WIPES – Aveeno Calm + Restore Nourishing Makeup Remover Wipes

These are our favorite makeup wipes because they’re not irritating and they feel super gentle and relaxing on the skin. They’re 100% plant-based and they are made with oat extract to calm the skin while cleaning it. $6, aveeno.com

BEST BODY WASH – Dove Body Love Moisture Boost Body Cleanser

While many body washes strip your skin of moisture when cleaning, this cleanser does the opposite. The cleanser delivers a powerful surge of moisture using hyaluronic acid and moringa oil while cleansing the skin and it is paraben-free, sulfate-free, and cruelty-free. $8, target.com

BEST SHAVING CREAM – eos Shea Better Shave Cream

This super-rich, non-foaming shave cream is formulated with shea oil and shea butter that help hydrate your skin to give you a smooth and close shave. The best part is, that you can use the shaving cream either wet or dry so you can use it in the shower, on the go, while you travel, at the gym – practically anywhere. $4, target.com

BEST NAIL POLISH – Wet n wild Fast Dry AF Nail Color

Not only is this nail polish super affordable, it really works. It’s perfect for on the go, traveling, or just at home and is perfect for the busy, working person. It takes just 30 seconds to dry and the polish lasts for a whopping five days. No more waiting around for your nails to dry thanks to this fast-acting polish that is available in 18 different colors. $4, wetnwildbeauty.com

BEST RAZOR – Flamingo Razor

This Flamingo razor is available in four different colors to brighten up your bathroom, plus, it has five sharp blades and a 360-degree comfort system that protects your skin from irritation while shaving. Even better, the ergonomic handle is made with 35% recycled plastic. $9, shopflamingo.com

BEST BRONZER – Physicians Formula Matte Monoi Butter Bronzer

Not only is this bronzer super affordable, it seriously works. Available in four shades, this water-resistant matte bronzer is infused with Tahitian Monoi Butter, Murumuru Butter, Cupuaçu Butter, and Tucuma Butter that all work together to give your skin a gorgeous, buttery soft glow that’s hydrating so you never looked cakey. $16, physiciansformula.com