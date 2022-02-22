Don’t Miss The ‘Slugging’ Skincare Trend With These Viral TikTok Deals On Amazon

The latest skincare trend to take the world by storm is ‘slugging’ & we have all of the products you need to get to try the TikTok trend out for yourself!

Have you heard of slugging? We promise it does not involve putting slugs on your face (although snail gel does have skin regenerative powers).

Slugging is one of the latest viral skincare hacks, and it is said to moisturize your skin overnight, keeping it soft and youthful. Although the ultimate goal is to keep your skin hydrated, slugging involves many benefits such as keeping your skin glowy, dewy, and bouncy.

You might be saying to yourself right now, ‘Yeah, those are great benefits, but what is slugging and how do I do it?’ This revolutionary skincare hack is actually really simple. Complete your nightly skincare routine as usual, but end it by sealing everything in with Vaseline or a petroleum jelly based product. By creating a gelatinous, slimy barrier, you protect your skin from the upcoming harsh winter cold and lock in moisture.

Although we mentioned Vaseline, it’s important to note that not everyone can use Vaseline due to allergies. Not to mention there are just better alternatives out there with different ingredients, benefitting users differently than Vaseline. Everyone has a skin type that is perfectly unique to them, so here are four alternatives that might work better for you.

This CeraVe Healing Ointment starts at 3 ounces, making it a great product to try out slugging with. This product is fragrance and lanolin-free, and guaranteed to repair and protect cracked skin with the use of petrolatum ceramides. This 3 oz. tube starts at only $9.19, so you can give slugging a try without investing too much into it.

This 3-ounce tube of Cetaphil Healing Ointment is another great product to start with when it comes to slugging. This dermatologist-recommended healing ointment is hypoallergenic, fragrance-free, and clinically proven to heal and soothe dry skin. This product is usually $12.49, but is currently on sale for $9.97, saving you 20% on your slugging journey!

This 14-ounce tub of Aquaphor Healing Ointment is perfect for someone who knows how beneficial slugging is and knows they want in on this trend. This advanced therapy skin protectant is fragrance-free and hypoallergenic, making it a perfect product for those with sensitive skin. Usually, this product is priced at $18.99, but right now it is on sale for $13.74, saving you 30% on your slugging journey!

This Egyptian Magic cream is an all-purpose skin cream guaranteed to keep your skin soft, blemish-free, and youthful. The ingredients include olive oil, beeswax, honey, bee pollen, royal jelly, and bee propolis, making it a great all-natural cream for slugging. This product comes in a little 4-ounce tub, but not to worry, a little goes a long way with this stuff. Usually, it is priced at $36, but it is currently on sale for only $31.99!

