This Celeb-Loved Beauty Roller Helps Lift Skin While Reducing The Appearance Of Wrinkles

This beauty roller needs no introduction because Hollywood’s hottest stars have most likely introduced it to you already! The Nurse Jamie Beauty Roller will enhance, lift & de-puff your skin like never before!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

You’ve heard countless celebs praise her for her beauty tools and secrets. And now, you can have skin like the stars, too! The Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller is available on Amazon for just $69 — a steal compared to the top-tier treatments Jamie Sherell performs on Hollywood’s elite. It’s the perfect gift to yourself, or a gal pal this holiday season because the results are life-changing!

Get the Nurse Jamie Healthy Skin Solutions Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller here for $69

Jamie Sherell, who famously goes by “Nurse Jamie” on social media, is a celebrity skin expert and registered nurse that caters to celebrities like Olivia Culpo, Reese Withersoon, Jessica Alba, Hilary Duff, Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, and the list goes on! They swear by Jamie’s beauty tools, as well as her expertise in healthy and beautiful skin. Just check out her Instagram page, which has loads of star-studded posts. Additionally, Jamie shares videos of her celebrity clients actually using and praising her products. Back in July, Hilary explained how to use Nurse Jamie’s $69 Skin Solutions Uplift Massaging Beauty Roller.

This unisex roller is a beauty tool for the face and body “with a unique hexagon shape that holds 24 massaging stones to temporarily energize, enhance, revive and uplift your skin,” according to the description by Nurse Jamie. It’s so beloved due to its ease of use, portability and (as Jamie promises) instant results! The best-seller “utilizes a unique rhythmic rolling action,” replicating the techniques used in Jamie’s signature facials at her Beauty Park Med Spa, located in Santa Monica, CA. Ultimately, the Uplift Beauty Tool helps to improve the appearance of skin tone for a more renewed, youthful-looking you! Other benefits include de-puffing, tightening, and the crowd-pleaser — it helps reduce signs of aging.

Celebs and customers alike cannot stop raving over Jamie’s Uplifting Tool. One woman said it “turns back time” in a glowing review. “This tool is genius. I bought it after seeing it on a few celebrity beauty bloggers’ pages and was a bit nervous as I didn’t know how much of an effect it would have on a woman of my age (48),” the customer shared. “It was instantly like my face had been ‘uplifted’. Once you roll it on you can actually feel your skin and face tightening. Without the expense of getting a facelift this tool is a simple and easy way to give me a boost of confidence.”

Conveniently, it’s suitable for most skin types, and it doesn’t require batteries. Additionally, Nurse Jamie also offers facial tools and other products for men. The below precautions and disclaimer are located on the Nurse Jamie website: Precautions: If you have a pacemaker or electronic implanted device, have metal allergies, have epilepsy/seizures or active cancer, are pregnant, are under the age of 18, or if you have any medical concerns, please consult your doctor before using this beauty tool. Disclaimer: The statements contained herein have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The Instant UpLift Facial Firming Beauty Tool is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, heal or prevent any condition or disease. Nothing contained on this website is intended as medical advice. If you have any questions about whether the use of this beauty tool is appropriate for you, please seek the advice of a health care professional prior to use.