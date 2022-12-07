The Best Advent Calendars Filled With Your Favorite Products This Holiday Season

Image Credit: Semyon_Nazarov/Adobe

‘Tis the season to countdown to the holidays! Advent calendars are a fun way to to bring some magic to the days leading up to the holidays, but instead of having a sweet surprise behind each door, we’ve got your fave beauty and fashion products! From top-rated skincare goodies to beloved makeup sets to your fave, comfy undies, we’ve got something for everyone here!

While things may look a little pricey up front, remember you’re getting 12-24 individual goodies, so once you add up the retail value for each product (some of which come in full-size bottles), it’s worth the splurge! What better way to count down to the holidays than being surrounded by the best products in the game? Below, discover some of the best advent calendars on the market, and get shopping!

This Sabon 24-Day Advent Calendar features a luxe assortment of bath and body care products including body scrubs, shower oils, face masks, and moisturizers. Give the gift of self-care this holiday season (or keep this one for yourself) and slip away to tranquility during these exciting yet stressful times. (Buy here for $99)

Treat yourself to 24 days of wellness with alo’s limited-edition advent calendar. Consciously created with the alo Yoga lover, customers will receive alo treats plus an inspiration card to encourage mindfulness daily! Each daily drawer contains everything from Magic Multi-Balm to a cute hair claw clip, full-size Magnesium Reset Spray and Radiance Serum, all the packable minis, their dual-use yoga, 1 year alo Moves Subscription and a $25 alo gift card. (Buy here for $250)

Take things day by day with Rituals 3D Advent Calendar, that is perfectly shaped like a Christmas tree, which will blend in perfectly with your holiday decor. The calendar includes Rituals’ Boutique Line Jing Soap Bar, The Ritual of Ayurveda Rich Body Oil, The Ritual of Karma Mild Body Scrub Clay, and more beautiful products for ultimate wellness and self-care. (Buy here for $100)

Truly the gift that keeps on giving! There’s no better way to celebrate the holidays than gifting a loved one (or yourself!) a 25 Pack Original Rise Thong Advent Calendar! (Buy here for $660)

Burt’s Bees advent calendar is filled with 12 festive and fun flavors to take care of winter dryness! The perfect gender-neutral holiday gift that everyone would love to receive — or treat yourself! (Buy here for $15.98)

Countdown to Christmas with 12 Days of ChapStick! Featuring festive flavors like Candy Cane, Sugar Cookie, Pumpkin Pie, Holiday Cocoa, Vanilla Latte, Clover Honey, Vanilla Mint, Cake Batter, this is the perfect stocking stuffer or gift for anyone you know! (Buy here for $29.49)