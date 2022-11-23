Shop The Best Stocking Stuffers From Small Businesses

Image Credit: Pixel-Shot /Adobe Stock

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and the giving spirit is in full swing. By now, you’ve already started on your gift list, and you’re trying to figure out the perfect presents for friends, family, and loved ones.

Sometimes the little things really go a long way, and stocking stuffers are the perfect example. There’s just something about getting mini gifts that brings a smile to your face and warmth to your heart.

When looking for gifts, it’s important to remember that supporting small businesses also goes a long way. We’ve rounded up the best stocking stuffers to add to your list that are sure to really treat the ones you love while supporting small business owners.



Julep It’s Balm 2-in-1 Lip Balm: Buy it on Amazon

The Julep It’s Balm is where hydration and popping pigment meet. Add a hint of color to your moisture from roasted peach to brandy wine, this two-in-one balm gives a smidge of color for the perfect look.

It’s packed with nutrients like Vitamin E and sunflower butter to revive the health of lips while the extra-finely milled pigments bring a natural color. The color is buildable, so you can really customize the look, making it the perfect stocking stuffer for lip product enthusiasts or anyone whose lips could use a little TLC this season.



Kitsch Matte Scrunchies: Buy them on Amazon

You can never have too many scrunchies. This 90s and early 2000s staple has resurfaced and everyone is loving it. Keep it on your wrist in case you need to pull your hair back for a workout or while running errands — it also makes a great fashion accessory.

This pack comes in a variety of colors and textures. They also work with all hair types, since this brand is known for using hair-friendly materials. A great stocking stuffer for fitness fanatics and girls on the go.



Drmtlgy Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 46: Buy it on Amazon

Yes, you still need to wear sunscreen when the sun isn’t out. This Drmtlgy tinted moisturizer is packed with ingredients to keep you protected from the sun’s harmful UVA and UVB rays. The superstar ingredient lineup features Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E, and Niacinamide.

The sheer color is great for all skin tones so you can give the gift of skin protection this season.



Ring Size Adjuster: Buy it on Amazon

The best stocking stuffers are the things we don’t think to get for ourselves. This handy ring-size adjuster makes the perfect gift. If you have a friend who’s been mentioning their rings are too big, this is the gift for them.

The pack includes 12 ring guards for loose rings, a silver polishing cloth, and instructions so they’ll have everything they need to get their ring to the perfect size.



The Adventure Challenge: Solo Edition: Buy it on Amazon

A great choice for the adventurous friend or the one looking to reconnect with themselves. The Adventure Challenge: Solo Edition is just the thing to add some flair to an average weeknight and turn a typical weekend into a great memory.

Filled with 50 exciting adventures ranging from small to big, this is a great stocking stuffer that will be appreciated for years to come. There’s nothing like making memories.

Spread holiday cheer this year with these stocking stuffers. And while you’re in the giving spirit, be sure to support small businesses this season.