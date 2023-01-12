Tone Your Abs & Core At Home This Year With These Gliding Sliders For Under $20

Image Credit: Evrymmnt/Adobe

Working out from home has become the new normal and with the new year officially here, why not get your home gym organized. Luckily, the Elite Sportz Core Sliders are currently on sale for just $11.09. The gliders come in a pair of small disc-shaped sliders that are great for all different ab exercises and the best part is, you can use them on the floor or the carpet.

The sliders are double-sided and give you a smooth glide on a variety of different surfaces. One side is padded with foam for hard floors and the other side is solid so it can slip onto rugs or carpets. The paddles measure 7 by 7 by 0.8 inches and they’re super small, compact, and lightweight which makes it easy to store away when you’re done working out.

The possibilities are endless when it comes to the gliders because there are so many different exercises you can do. From crunches to planks, pushups, and more – you will definitely get a great workout in with these sliders. There’s a reason why these sliders have over 10,900 positive reviews and it’s because people swear by them. One happy customer gushed, “They do what they’re supposed to do, and work great on both hardwood and carpet!” Meanwhile, another user wrote, “I bought this to do at home workout programs – in particular a pilates series where the instructor uses these gliders to simulate reformer movements. They do exactly what’s needed and glide smoothly on the floor. I use them foam side down, as we have vinyl flooring, and they feel sturdy underfoot and move easily.”