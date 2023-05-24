Make A Splash With This Summer’s ‘It Girl’ Beach Bag

Image Credit: triocean/Shutterstock

You can’t have a true summer experience without a great day at the beach. Exposing yourself to a warm day of sand and sunshine is one of the best things about summertime. Aside from your towel and swimsuit, there’s another important item that you need for a successful trip to the beach — the right bag.

This multi-function tote is trending as the season’s go-to fashion item. All the essential items you need for the beach can fit in this shoulder bag, and it also makes a bold statement. Not only does it show your respect for the beach and environment, but it also adds a stylish touch to your summer adventures.

Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote: $16.90

If you’re looking for the perfect beach bag to make a splash this summer, why not attempt this mesh tote to complete your beach ensemble? The large canvas bag can accommodate a variety of items, such as sunscreen, snacks, clothing, and even wet swimsuits. The bag itself is handcrafted from weatherproof net mesh. It features a sleek, modern design with leather straps, making it both fashionable and practical. The netting can also be folded down for a stylish poufy look which adds to the bag’s charm.

On the inside, the tote is packed full of unique features. First, it comes with multiple external pockets for easy access to items such as passes, phones, and wallets. The bag also includes a fully-lined zip pocket to store damp swimsuits, as well as a mesh pocket and a zippered pocket for additional storage. The drawstring closure keeps all of your essentials secure during your beachside strolls. It also has a handy strap for traveling and an adjustable strap for easy carrying over the shoulder.

If convenience and style are what you’re after this summer, the Hoxis mesh beach tote is the perfect accessory for the beach. It’s great for when you need to carry everything, from your water bottle and sunscreen to your makeup and any other essentials. Plus, it’s lightweight and durable, making it suitable for even the busiest of beach outings. With its impressive design and long list of features, it’s not hard to see why this canvas tote is this summer’s ”It Girl” beach bag.